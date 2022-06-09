OnePlus Nord N200 5G finally getting Android 12 in the US
One of the cheapest 5G smartphones launched by OnePlus in the United States, the Nord N200, is now receiving the long-awaited Android 12 update. The bad news is this is the last major update the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be getting, so if you’re keen on having the latest version of Android running on your phone, you’ll want to switch to a newer device after Google launches Android 13 later this year.
Besides Android 12, the update contains the May security patch, as well as some of OnePlus’ own new features and improvements. Below is the full changelog for the OxygenOS 12 C.15 update:
Keep in mind that the update is rolled out in waves, so it might take a few days to reach all OnePlus Nord N200 users. Since the carrier-unlocked version of the phone is now getting updated to Android 12, we’re expecting T-Mobile to provide the update very soon.
That said, the OnePlus Nord N200 remains a decent 5G budget-friendly smartphone, so if you’ve bought the carrier-unlocked version, you should receive a new OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12, XDA Developers reports.
Besides Android 12, the update contains the May security patch, as well as some of OnePlus’ own new features and improvements. Below is the full changelog for the OxygenOS 12 C.15 update:
System
- [Optimized] AI System Booster to 2.1 to support the system to run smoothly even when the load was high
- [Added] Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment
- [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.05
- [Added] three adjustable levels, bringing a more personalized and comfortable user experience
- [Added] style options for Cards, making data contents more visual and easier to read
- [Added] access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf, allowing you to search multiple contents on your phone, including Apps, Settings, Media Data, etc
- [Added] OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf, to easily glance at your health status
- [Added] Work Life Balance feature, allowing you to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings
- [Added] the support of automatic Work and Life mode switching, based on specific locations, Wi-Fi network, and time, also bringing customized App notification profiles according to the personalization
- [Added] the support of switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture, intelligently recognizing the best-quality pictures, and cropping the thumbnail based on the content, making the gallery layout more pleasing
Keep in mind that the update is rolled out in waves, so it might take a few days to reach all OnePlus Nord N200 users. Since the carrier-unlocked version of the phone is now getting updated to Android 12, we’re expecting T-Mobile to provide the update very soon.
Things that are NOT allowed: