Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!

The incredible budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N20 is now $104 OFF on Amazon

Deals OnePlus
Follow Us
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The incredible budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N20 is now 33% OFF on Amazon
An awesome mid-range phone available at a budget-friendly price may be hard to find, but it appears you are in luck today since you have just found a sweet deal on one of the best budget-friendly phones out there.

At the moment, Amazon is selling the OnePlus Nord N20 for 35% off its price. After a quick calculation, it appears you will save $104 on this beautiful handset if you take advantage of this deal.

OnePlus Nord N20: Save $104!

Get the nice, budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N20 from Amazon and save $104. The phone has good performance and incredible battery life.
$104 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon


The OnePlus Nord N20 may be a pocket-friendly phone, but that doesn't mean it has poor performance. Granted, it's nowhere near the level of powerhouses like the OnePlus 11, but solid Snapdragon 695 silicon coupled with 6GB of RAM can deal with day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos without even breaking a sweat. The chip can even run heavy games but at more modest graphical settings.

Furthermore, it sports a dedicated slot for a microSD card, so you will be able to expand your storage in case the built-in 128GB of free space isn't enough for your needs.

The OnePlus Nord N20 sports a 64 MP main camera and a 16 MP selfie shooter. Both sensors can record videos in 1080p at 30fps. Of course, don't expect anything glamorous here since budget phones rarely take incredible photos, and this phone is, sadly, not an exception. However, its main camera does take pretty awesome pictures when there is plenty of light, so it's not impossible to take incredible landscape shots; it's just a lot harder than it would be on a high-end handset.

However, the OnePlus Nord N20 is pretty incredible in the battery life department. Its 4500mAh battery should give you 2 to 3 days of battery life with regular usage. Additionally, this bad boy supports 33W fast charging, which can fill the tank to about 80% in almost 45 minutes.

The OnePlus Nord N20 is a pretty decent phone with a good amount of horsepower and is totally worth it at its current discounted price. However, this awesome discount definitely also has an expiration date. Therefore, be sure to grab one today since tomorrow may be late.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless