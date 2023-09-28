The incredible budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N20 is now $104 OFF on Amazon

OnePlus Nord N20: Save $104! Get the nice, budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N20 from Amazon and save $104. The phone has good performance and incredible battery life. $104 off (35%) Buy at Amazon

The OnePlus Nord N20 may be a pocket-friendly phone, but that doesn't mean it has poor performance. Granted, it's nowhere near the level of powerhouses like the OnePlus 11, but solid Snapdragon 695 silicon coupled with 6GB of RAM can deal with day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos without even breaking a sweat. The chip can even run heavy games but at more modest graphical settings.Furthermore, it sports a dedicated slot for a microSD card, so you will be able to expand your storage in case the built-in 128GB of free space isn't enough for your needs.The OnePlus Nord N20 sports a 64 MP main camera and a 16 MP selfie shooter. Both sensors can record videos in 1080p at 30fps. Of course, don't expect anything glamorous here since budget phones rarely take incredible photos, and this phone is, sadly, not an exception. However, its main camera does take pretty awesome pictures when there is plenty of light, so it's not impossible to take incredible landscape shots; it's just a lot harder than it would be on a high-end handset.However, the OnePlus Nord N20 is pretty incredible in the battery life department. Its 4500mAh battery should give you 2 to 3 days of battery life with regular usage. Additionally, this bad boy supports 33W fast charging, which can fill the tank to about 80% in almost 45 minutes.The OnePlus Nord N20 is a pretty decent phone with a good amount of horsepower and is totally worth it at its current discounted price. However, this awesome discount definitely also has an expiration date. Therefore, be sure to grab one today since tomorrow may be late.