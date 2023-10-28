The impressive OnePlus Nord N20 is 34% off its price on Amazon, and it's a true bargain

OnePlus Nord N20: Save $101! Get the nice OnePlus Nord N20 from Amazon and save $101 in the process. The phone has good performance and amazing battery life, and it's a real bargain. $101 off (34%) Buy at Amazon

The OnePlus Nord N20 may be a budget-friendly phone, but it's definitely not a slouch. Thanks to its Snapdragon 695 chipset on board and 6GB of RAM, this bad boy can deal with day-to-day stuff like browsing the web and streaming YouTube without any issues. Furthermore, it has enough firepower to run demanding games, albeit not at their highest graphical settings.Also, don't be discouraged by the fact that the OnePlus Nord N20 is available with only 128GB of storage space. The phone sports a slot for a microSD card, which means you will be able to expand those 128GB of built-in storage in case you deplete them with all of your selfies and photos of your cat.Speaking of photos, the OnePlus Nord N20 packs a 64 MP main camera, which takes fairly decent pictures. They are sadly not iPhone-level great, which is pretty normal for a phone in the budget segment. However, we must also note that the camera performs quite well when there is plenty of light.That being said, its cameras aren't the key selling point of the OnePlus Nord N20. The honor here goes to the phone's battery life, which is pretty incredible. There is a 4500mAh battery on deck here, which delivers 2 to 3 days of battery life on a single charge with regular usage. And when you need to finally charge it, the 33W fast charging on board will take around 45 minutes to recharge it to 80%. This is a really impressive charging time for a phone at this cost.Overall, the OnePlus Nord N20 is a great budget phone. It has good performance, a decent main camera, and awesome battery life and charging. Also, let's not forget that Amazon's current discount makes this fine phone an even bigger bargain. Therefore, we highly advise you to grab one with a discount while you still can.