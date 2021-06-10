OnePlus Nord CE 5G European price leaks hours before the official unveiling
The OnePlus Nord CE’s European price is most likely going to be €329 in Europe (around ~$400)
Twitter leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore details the leaked price is for the 8GB/128GB configuration of the phone. That’s a bit cheaper than the price the original OnePlus Nord’s price was at launch last year. We expect the OnePlus Nord CE to comfortably rival Samsung and Xiaomi’s midrange phones.
Earlier leaks have detailed almost everything about the OnePlus Nord CE. It is expected to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a fast 90Hz display refresh rate, a triple-camera system with a main sensor of 64MP, and a beloved-by-many 3.5mm headphone jack.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G, 8GB+128GB: €329— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) June 10, 2021
The phone will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 750G; while its battery size is expected to be 4,500mAh, which should assure great battery life for the midrange phone. It will also come with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging.