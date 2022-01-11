The OnePlus Buds Pro can now connect to two devices at the same time

The OnePlus Buds Pro can now connect to two devices at the same time0
The information comes straight from the OnePlus community forums, where a post by a staff member delivers the good news. He also states the version number of the update, which is 531.531.410. It is being rolled out in waves, so don’t worry if you still don’t see it yourself. It should be made available for everyone in the next few days.
That will allow you to effortlessly switch between your phone and laptop, for example, without having to reconnect from one to the other. It is a feature that is easy to underplay and disregard, but once you have it you will notice how convenient it can be.
There are some high-end headphones out there that aren’t capable of connecting to more than one device simultaneously, so props to OnePlus for adding the feature to its Buds Pro. Do you find yourself needing such a feature often? Tell us in the comments.