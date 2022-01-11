Notification Center

Software updates OnePlus Audio

The OnePlus Buds Pro can now connect to two devices at the same time

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
The OnePlus Buds Pro can now connect to two devices at the same time
Owners of the OnePlus Buds Pro, you are getting a neat new feature called Dual connection for your true wireless earbuds! OnePlus is currently pushing a new update that will enable the ability to connect to two devices simultaneously.

The information comes straight from the OnePlus community forums, where a post by a staff member delivers the good news. He also states the version number of the update, which is 531.531.410. It is being rolled out in waves, so don’t worry if you still don’t see it yourself. It should be made available for everyone in the next few days.

When you finally get the update, you will only see the Dual connection feature in the description. Once you install it, it should pop up in the Headphone settings of your OnePlus device. Once turned on, your OnePlus Buds Pro will be able to connect to two devices via Bluetooth at the same time.

That will allow you to effortlessly switch between your phone and laptop, for example, without having to reconnect from one to the other. It is a feature that is easy to underplay and disregard, but once you have it you will notice how convenient it can be.

For instances where you want to use the OnePlus Buds Pro with a product that is not made by the company, you will have to download and install the HeyMelody app, to make use of a Dual connection. The folks at XDA-Developers managed to test it out and state they got good and stable results with several devices including an iPhone 13 Pro and a Windows 10 PC.

There are some high-end headphones out there that aren’t capable of connecting to more than one device simultaneously, so props to OnePlus for adding the feature to its Buds Pro. Do you find yourself needing such a feature often? Tell us in the comments.

