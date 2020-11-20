OnePlus makes lives easier for those traveling by air



OnePlus announced a pretty cool feature the other day that is perfect for those travelers who find themselves at the airport quite often. And at the airport, you end up rushing around, checking in your luggage, trying to deal with your carry-on bags, worrying about social distancing and more. So if you see that the battery on your handset needs a quick charge, you have to run around looking for an open outlet. In a way, it's like that iconic wallhugger ad that Samsung created for the Galaxy S5 which included the Ultra power saving mode.





But OnePlus has created a feature that will allow users of compatible OnePlus phones to quickly find the company's charging stations at the airport where they can power up. Beacons integrated into the stations create a notification on their OnePlus phones telling them where they can find the charging station closest to their location and how far away it is. Right now, the service is only available in India's Bangalore airport, and it will soon be launched at Delhi airport in the same country. Eventually, we hope to see the OnePlus Charging Station in airports located in other countries including those in the United States.









The feature needs to be enabled on a OnePlus phone and it can be muted for a period of 6 hours if the notifications get too bothersome.







Not every OnePlus user sees the merit in offering the Charging Station. A member of the OnePlus Community using the handle HarshKK14 wrote, "I don't want to discourage the initiative, but why are such charging stations required?? At least why at the airport. There are many charging stations at the airport. Why a special OnePlus charging station?



These charging stations can be useful for marketing as it will surely grasp some attention towards the brand. Otherwise, I can't get the point of having additional costs on these. Instead, provide users some cost incentives."







Specs related to the Charging Stations have not been released but it would be very useful if they included support for OnePlus' fast charging Warp Charging system. When in a rush as people inevitably are at the airport, it would make sense to allow OnePlus users access to Warp Charging speeds that could take their phone's battery to 50% charged in just a few minutes.





