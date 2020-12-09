iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Deals OnePlus

Celebrate the 7th OnePlus anniversary with these awesome BOGO deals for the OnePlus 8T and Buds Z

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Dec 09, 2020, 10:00 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Celebrate the 7th OnePlus anniversary with these awesome BOGO deals for the OnePlus 8T and Buds Z
This story is sponsored by OnePlus. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Carving your own path in the ultra-competitive world of smartphones is a gargantuan task but one that OnePlus managed to complete quite successfully. What began as a small passion project is now one of the top brands in the premium smartphone market.

This year marks the 7th anniversary of the creation of OnePlus and that occasion deserves a proper celebration. To share the excitement with its fans, OnePlus is offering special deals on some of its products for a limited time.

So, what are the deals? Well, first off, we have the brand-new OnePlus 8T. For it, OnePlus has a Buy One, Get One 50% off deal. This means you can get two OnePlus 8T phones for a total of $1,125, or about $560 per phone. That’s almost $200 of savings for each phone. You have two stunning colors to choose from, Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver, so you won’t have trouble telling the two phones apart if you get them for yourself and your partner.

OnePlus 8T - Buy One, Get One 50% Off

120Hz display, Snapdragon 865, 12/256 GB

Buy at OnePlus

At that price, the OnePlus 8T is an unmatched value. With Snapdragon 865, 12GB of RAM, 256GB(!) of storage and, of course, a super-smooth 120Hz OLED display, what’s not to like?

And what’s the best thing to pair with two new phones? Two pairs of wireless earbuds! Which leads us to the next anniversary offer. If you buy two pairs of OnePlus Buds Z, you’ll get 50% off of the second pair, or $75 total for the two pairs.

OnePlus Buds Z - Buy One, Get One 50% Off

Buy at OnePlus

The OnePlus Buds Z are true-wireless earbuds from OnePlus that offer a clear-sounding, bass-pumping audio experience. When low, give it a quick 10-minute Warp Charge, for hours of music playback.

So, for a total of $1,200, you can get two OnePlus 8T phones and two pairs of OnePlus Buds Z wireless earbuds. That’s less than what a single flagship phone from other brands costs. The OnePlus 8T comes with the latest Android 11 version of OxygenOS and will receive timely updates for years to come.

But there’s one last thing OnePlus is doing to celebrate its anniversary. A Daily Lucky Draw will be available on the company’s website. From the Daily Lucky Draw, you’ll have a chance to win one of many mystery prizes OnePlus has prepared for its fans. You can participate from the link below:


The Lucky Draw, as well as the two BOGO deals, will be active between December 9 and December 17, so make sure to check them out while they last!

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Celebrate the 7th OnePlus anniversary with these awesome BOGO deals for the OnePlus 8T and Buds Z
Popular stories
Expires in - 15h 27minAmazon has half a dozen AirPods alternatives from Anker on sale at incredibly low prices
Popular stories
Best AT&T deals right now
Popular stories
Fitbit's top Apple Watch rival is cheaper than ever before just in time for Christmas
Popular stories
Awesome clearance sale brings the Google Pixel 4 down to just $300
Popular stories
The popular Apple Watch SE is on sale at a decent discount in time for Christmas

Popular stories

Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
Apple needs to fix this iOS issue immediately
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three 5G networks compare after the latest breakthroughs
Popular stories
Amazon has leaked Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2021)
Popular stories
Suspicious Pixel XE surfaces in live images
Popular stories
Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 display specs leak, cheaper Z Fold Lite to be released in Q1

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless