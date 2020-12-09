Celebrate the 7th OnePlus anniversary with these awesome BOGO deals for the OnePlus 8T and Buds Z
Carving your own path in the ultra-competitive world of smartphones is a gargantuan task but one that OnePlus managed to complete quite successfully. What began as a small passion project is now one of the top brands in the premium smartphone market.
So, what are the deals? Well, first off, we have the brand-new OnePlus 8T. For it, OnePlus has a Buy One, Get One 50% off deal. This means you can get two OnePlus 8T phones for a total of $1,125, or about $560 per phone. That’s almost $200 of savings for each phone. You have two stunning colors to choose from, Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver, so you won’t have trouble telling the two phones apart if you get them for yourself and your partner.
At that price, the OnePlus 8T is an unmatched value. With Snapdragon 865, 12GB of RAM, 256GB(!) of storage and, of course, a super-smooth 120Hz OLED display, what’s not to like?
And what’s the best thing to pair with two new phones? Two pairs of wireless earbuds! Which leads us to the next anniversary offer. If you buy two pairs of OnePlus Buds Z, you’ll get 50% off of the second pair, or $75 total for the two pairs.
The OnePlus Buds Z are true-wireless earbuds from OnePlus that offer a clear-sounding, bass-pumping audio experience. When low, give it a quick 10-minute Warp Charge, for hours of music playback.
So, for a total of $1,200, you can get two OnePlus 8T phones and two pairs of OnePlus Buds Z wireless earbuds. That’s less than what a single flagship phone from other brands costs. The OnePlus 8T comes with the latest Android 11 version of OxygenOS and will receive timely updates for years to come.
But there’s one last thing OnePlus is doing to celebrate its anniversary. A Daily Lucky Draw will be available on the company’s website. From the Daily Lucky Draw, you’ll have a chance to win one of many mystery prizes OnePlus has prepared for its fans. You can participate from the link below:
The Lucky Draw, as well as the two BOGO deals, will be active between December 9 and December 17, so make sure to check them out while they last!