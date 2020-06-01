OnePlus 8 Pro owners report major video streaming bug
As Android Authority wrote, some users are taking to OnePlus’s community forum to report the issue. It appears that the affected handsets are unable to play high-definition content on Netflix and other streaming sites.
It’s unclear exactly how many devices or services are affected, but sites that use Widevine include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Hulu, Spotify and Disney+. OnePlus has been unable to fix this issue with the release of Oxygen OS 10.5.6, and the company is now telling customers to ship affected devices back.
Content streaming is at a massive peak right now, considering the number of those staying at home, so this is a terrible time for a streaming bug. Hopefully, OnePlus will be able to get the problem under control soon.