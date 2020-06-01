T-Mobile Android OnePlus

OnePlus 8 Pro owners report major video streaming bug

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Jun 01, 2020, 6:52 PM
OnePlus 8 Pro owners report major video streaming bug
If you’ve been eyeing the OnePlus 8 Pro to watch some Netflix on that killer display, you might want to hold off a bit. Since receiving a problematic software update, many OnePlus 8 Pro handsets are reportedly unable to playback HD content on a number of popular streaming sites.

As Android Authority wrote, some users are taking to OnePlus’s community forum to report the issue. It appears that the affected handsets are unable to play high-definition content on Netflix and other streaming sites.

Reports suggest that this issue is rooted in Widevine, a DRM platform from Google. Companies and services use this software to protect premium content from non-subscribers. Normally, supported devices run Widevine on the L1, the top security level, which allows for HD content streaming, but OnePlus 8 Pro devices running Oxygen OS 10.5.5 or newer are inexplicably downgrading the security level to L3, which disables the HD option.

It’s unclear exactly how many devices or services are affected, but sites that use Widevine include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Hulu, Spotify and Disney+. OnePlus has been unable to fix this issue with the release of Oxygen OS 10.5.6, and the company is now telling customers to ship affected devices back.

Content streaming is at a massive peak right now, considering the number of those staying at home, so this is a terrible time for a streaming bug. Hopefully, OnePlus will be able to get the problem under control soon.

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 3 Reviews
$1599 OnePlus 8 Pro on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
See the new features that Google Pixels are receiving today
Popular stories
Why metal phones are gone and battery life's a compromise: an interview with Huawei's lead designer
Popular stories
The Vivo X50 Pro 5G series sports unique gymbal camera stabilization and Samsung's new 50MP sensor
Popular stories
In search of the perfect compact phone: iPhone SE (2020)

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 may have a larger battery to back its 120Hz display and 5G specs, after all
Popular stories
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year
Popular stories
Huawei announces a breakthrough in 5G antenna design
Popular stories
Apple finally starts selling the iPhone XR in refurbished condition at decent discounts
Popular stories
T-Mobile future-proofs its OnePlus 8 5G with new software update

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless