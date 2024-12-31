OnePlus 13R may be available in fewer colors globally than its Chinese counterpart
The OnePlus Ace 5 was recently launched in China as the latest flagship by the company, sporting awesome specs and an aggressive price tag. Reports indicate that the phone will be available for the global market under the name of OnePlus 13R. Now, leaked renders of the OnePlus 13R confirm it will be identical to its Chinese counterpart minus a couple of colors.
Also, the OnePlus 13R won't have curved edges and move to the flat frame trend. The Alert Slider is on the left, and the power and volume buttons are on the right. The display is surrounded by very slim, symmetrical bezels. Its overall look is quite sophisticated.
As for software, we expect Android 15 with ColorOS 15, which should also bring AI features to the device.
This phone is shaping up to be a great contender for the mid-range sector (or why not even the lower end of the flagship sector). Its expected price of around $599 coupled with these amazing specs reminds me of OnePlus' 'flagship killer' glory. Whether or not it can cut phones like the base Galaxy S25 or Pixel 9 remains to be seen.
Leaker @MysteryLupin shared some official-looking renders of the phone on X. The images show the upcoming device from all angles. Judging by them though, it seems the OnePlus 13R may be available in only two colors: gold and grey/black. Although these two colorways are elegant and quite good-looking, it may be that the global market will miss out on the green and silver options that the OnePlus Ace 5 also sports.
The OnePlus 13R is quite different from its predecessor though, and we have a minimalistic camera module. It's still circular and has three sensors though, so still recognizable, but a little bit more polished this time.
Under the hood, we'll also have some impressive stuff going on. We have the excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 complemented by LPDDR5X RAM (up to 16GB in China) with UFS 4.0 storage. The display is going to be a 6.78-inch AMOLED with 2780 x 1264 resolution and up to 4,500 nits of brightness.
