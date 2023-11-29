The remarkable OnePlus 11 is available at a flagship killer price at Best Buy on one condition
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few days ago, we reported that Woot has an incredible deal on the even more incredible OnePlus 11, offering this awesome phone for $220 off its price. The only downside of this offer was that it was available only for the duration of the day and expired the next morning. But don't feel bad if you missed out on this opportunity since you now have another chance to scoop up a brand-new OnePlus 11 for less.
The OnePlus 11 is a monster of a phone, hands down. It's powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is coupled with 16GB of RAM. The phone can easily run demanding games like Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact at their highest graphical settings. Additionally, tasks such as web browsing and video streaming are basically a breeze for this bad boy.
Being a high-end phone also means that the OnePlus 11 takes gorgeous pictures, so you would be rocking those hearts on Insta. Furthermore, its 50MP main camera can capture videos in up to 8K at 24fps, while its 16MP selfie snapper can shoot clips in up to 1080p at 30fps.
As for battery life, the OnePlus 11 boasts a big 5,000mAh battery, which has enough juice to get you through the day without top-ups. In addition to that, the phone comes with fast 80W wired charging — in the US — which fills the tank in just 32 minutes.
The OnePlus 11 is truly a remarkable phone, and you definitely should not miss out on this chance to get it for less. Therefore, pull the trigger on this deal now and scoop up a brand-new OnePlus 11 at a heavily reduced price today!
This time, however, the place is not Woot but Best Buy. You see, at the moment, Best Buy is selling the 256GB model of the OnePlus 11 with an amazing $250 markdown. However, we should also mention that these savings come on one condition: you will need to sign up for a new data plan from Verizon, Google Fi, or AT&T. That said, you can get the OnePlus 11 without activation but with a lower $170 discount. So, at the end of the day, you will score some sweet savings regardless of whether you have signed up for a new plan or not.
The OnePlus 11 is a monster of a phone, hands down. It's powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which is coupled with 16GB of RAM. The phone can easily run demanding games like Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact at their highest graphical settings. Additionally, tasks such as web browsing and video streaming are basically a breeze for this bad boy.
Being a high-end phone also means that the OnePlus 11 takes gorgeous pictures, so you would be rocking those hearts on Insta. Furthermore, its 50MP main camera can capture videos in up to 8K at 24fps, while its 16MP selfie snapper can shoot clips in up to 1080p at 30fps.
As for battery life, the OnePlus 11 boasts a big 5,000mAh battery, which has enough juice to get you through the day without top-ups. In addition to that, the phone comes with fast 80W wired charging — in the US — which fills the tank in just 32 minutes.
The OnePlus 11 is truly a remarkable phone, and you definitely should not miss out on this chance to get it for less. Therefore, pull the trigger on this deal now and scoop up a brand-new OnePlus 11 at a heavily reduced price today!
Things that are NOT allowed: