The incredible OnePlus 10T is dirt cheap at Woot for limited time; score massive savings now while you still can

The OnePlus 10T is still worth every single penny spent despite being an older phone. It's powered by a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which still packs a lot of firepower, allowing the phone to run heavy apps and demanding games like Genshin Impact without any drama.Additionally, this bad boy takes awesome-looking photos with its 50MP main camera and 16MP selfie shooter. Furthermore, the former can capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps, while the latter can do the same in 1080p at 30fps.The phone has a lot to offer in the battery department as well. It rocks a 4,800mAh power cell, which has enough juice to get you through the day without any top-ups. Moreover, the phone supports crazy fast 125W wired charging, and you'll even receive a 125W charger inside the box.So, as you can see, the OnePlus 10T is a real bang for your buck, especially now while it's enjoying that crazy discount at Woot. Just be sure to act fast and get one right now since it would be a real shame if you miss your opportunity to get this incredible phone for less.