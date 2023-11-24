The incredible OnePlus 10T is dirt cheap at Woot for limited time; score massive savings now while you still can

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year. The whole Internet is currently full of amazing Black Friday offers on various stuff and devices, including incredible Black Friday phone deals through which you can snag a powerful phone with a bonkers discount.

Like this one. Currently, you can snatch the impressive OnePlus 10T with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space for a whopping 48% off its price at Woot. Or, in other words, you can now get this bad boy with a jaw-dropping $315 discount if you are quick enough and tap the deal button below right now while this limited-time offer is still available. And yeah, you read it right. Woot has pointed out that the deal will stay live for only 4 more days — at the time of writing — or until quantities are sold out. So be sure to get one today since tomorrow may be late.

The OnePlus 10T is still worth every single penny spent despite being an older phone. It's powered by a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which still packs a lot of firepower, allowing the phone to run heavy apps and demanding games like Genshin Impact without any drama.

Additionally, this bad boy takes awesome-looking photos with its 50MP main camera and 16MP selfie shooter. Furthermore, the former can capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps, while the latter can do the same in 1080p at 30fps.

The phone has a lot to offer in the battery department as well. It rocks a 4,800mAh power cell, which has enough juice to get you through the day without any top-ups. Moreover, the phone supports crazy fast 125W wired charging, and you'll even receive a 125W charger inside the box.

So, as you can see, the OnePlus 10T is a real bang for your buck, especially now while it's enjoying that crazy discount at Woot. Just be sure to act fast and get one right now since it would be a real shame if you miss your opportunity to get this incredible phone for less.
