Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Upcoming event
Last chance to reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23!
Feb 01, Wed, 11:59 CST
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserve a Galaxy S23 with a discount before time runs out.

OnePlus 11 is coming, but the OnePlus 10T is an amazing deal right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus 11 is coming, but the OnePlus 10T is an amazing deal right now
We're waiting for the next OnePlus phone, or more specifically, the global release of the OnePlus 11, but in the meantime, you can get the OnePlus 10T at a deal on Amazon. Thanks to the $100 discount, the price of this bad boy has dropped to midrange territory.

OnePlus 10T

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Moonstone Black
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon


This phone takes OnePlus back to its roots, offering a premium experience without the premium price tag. The 10T looks sharp and modern with its flat, 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is protected by Gorilla Glass (just in case you're a bit clumsy). The display is bright and vivid, perfect for watching videos, playing games, or just scrolling through your socials. Plus, the phone is water- and dust resistant, so you don't have to worry about the occasional splash.

This one has the current top Snapdragon processor (the Gen2 is on its way)—the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, coupled with a generous amount of RAM—16GB. The onboard storage is 256GB, and the camera system is no slouch either. It's a triple system, consisting of a 50MP main camera (that shoots 12MP photos), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Last but not least, this phone comes with one of the fastest charging systems on the market. The US version (unlocked and compatible with all major carriers) includes a 125W SuperVOOC system that can charge a phone for a day in just 10 minutes. Check out our full OnePlus 10T review for more details, but all in all, this one is a great deal at this price.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Will the iPad become bigger?
Will the iPad become bigger?
Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off
Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off
Students and professors protest TikTok bans at state schools
Students and professors protest TikTok bans at state schools
The best Apple Watch Ultra deal yet includes AppleCare+
The best Apple Watch Ultra deal yet includes AppleCare+
The "boring" iPhone won! Not buying an Android phone ever again - unless it can fold in half
The "boring" iPhone won! Not buying an Android phone ever again - unless it can fold in half
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by

Popular stories

Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are ending, final discount call!
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are ending, final discount call!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless