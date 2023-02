OnePlus 11 is coming, but the OnePlus 10T is an amazing deal right now

OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Moonstone Black $100 off (13%) Buy at Amazon

This phone takes OnePlus back to its roots, offering a premium experience without the premium price tag. The 10T looks sharp and modern with its flat, 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is protected by Gorilla Glass (just in case you're a bit clumsy). The display is bright and vivid, perfect for watching videos, playing games, or just scrolling through your socials. Plus, the phone is water- and dust resistant, so you don't have to worry about the occasional splash.This one has the current top Snapdragon processor (the Gen2 is on its way)—the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, coupled with a generous amount of RAM—16GB. The onboard storage is 256GB, and the camera system is no slouch either. It's a triple system, consisting of a 50MP main camera (that shoots 12MP photos), an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter.Last but not least, this phone comes with one of the fastest charging systems on the market. The US version (unlocked and compatible with all major carriers) includes a 125W SuperVOOC system that can charge a phone for a day in just 10 minutes. Check out our full OnePlus 10T review for more details, but all in all, this one is a great deal at this price.