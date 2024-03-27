After a whopping 54% discount, the dirt-cheap OnePlus 10T is making every frugal enthusiast desire it

Up Next:
With the affordable OnePlus 12R now globally available, it sounds like the phone to get if you are in the market for a new budget-friendly OnePlus handset. While this bad boy is indeed among the best budget phones money can buy, another OnePlus smartphone is currently an even bigger bang for your buck.
The variant on sale is the OnePlus 10T with 128GB of storage space and 8GB of RAM. Although it was released in 2022, this bad boy still delivers great performance and can handle demanding tasks thanks to its top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset on board. Furthermore, it should receive Android OS updates until 2025 and security patches until 2026, so it's still relevant even in 2024.
Your inner photographer will be happy to learn that the 50MP main camera and 16MP selfie shooter on board take beautiful photos and can record videos at up to 4K at 60fps and 1080p at 30fps, respectively. The 4,800mAh, on the other hand, should be able to last you the whole day without top-ups. In addition to that, the phone supports crazy fast 125W wired charging and gets shipped with a 125W charger inside the box.
Overall, the OnePlus 10T is a real steal at Woot at the moment. So grab your new phone for way, way less than usual now!
Woot is offering the powerful OnePlus 10T on clearance, selling it at a gorgeous $350 discount. This awesome price cut lets you get a unit for only $299.99, shaving a whopping 54% off the phone's usual price of $649.99. You should act fast, though, as it appears this is a limited-time deal, and you only have five days — at the time of writing — until it expires! So, tap the deal button below and score massive savings today!
