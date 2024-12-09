One UI 7 gives you more precise control over battery protection

80 percent

85 percent

90 percent

95 percent





One UI 7: Now you can set your charging limit to 80%, 85%, 90%, or 95% in Maximum mode! pic.twitter.com/R2AO1AqfoR — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) December 9, 2024



For those unaware of what this does it just limits the percentage your battery will be allowed to charge up to. The two other modes are ‘Basic’ and ‘Adaptive’. Basic mode fully charges your phone and then lets it drop down to 95 percent before charging it up again. It continues this cycle until you unplug your phone.



Adaptive mode on the other hand charges your phone up to 80 percent at night when you’re asleep. When morning starts to roll around the phone then charges up to 100 percent before you wake up. Out of the three Maximum was the best choice for your battery’s longevity and so it’s a pleasant surprise to see Samsung giving users more control over it.



As such battery protection methods were introduced in recent years to let users optimize aforementioned babying. Batteries — if you want to maximize their life expectancy — should never be fully charged or completely drained. The golden rule seems to be to keep your phone’s charging between 20 and 80 percent.



However, if you thought 80 percent was playing it too safe but you also didn’t want to fully charge your phone you now have a multitude of options with



But if you want to hold Samsung to its word ( seven years of software support ) you can now also keep your battery in perfect health on your own terms. Battery health has become a highly discussed topic on online forums in recent years. While many maintain the stance that you should just use your device however you want others argue that batteries need to be babied round the clock.As such battery protection methods were introduced in recent years to let users optimize aforementioned babying. Batteries — if you want to maximize their life expectancy — should never be fully charged or completely drained. The golden rule seems to be to keep your phone’s charging between 20 and 80 percent.However, if you thought 80 percent was playing it too safe but you also didn’t want to fully charge your phone you now have a multitude of options with One UI 7 . If you upgrade your phone every two to three years then it’s very unlikely that you’ll notice any significant drop in battery life anyway.But if you want to hold Samsung to its word () you can now also keep your battery in perfect health on your own terms.