25W Samsung 10,000mAh power bank with wireless charging pad spotted at retailer

Samsung Wireless Powerbank 10.000 mAh 25W EB-U2510 feat Qi Wireless Charging with 7.5W.



2x USB-C, 25W Super Fast Charging. 2x 10 Watt, 3x 7,5 Watt.



32,99 Euro pic.twitter.com/vO0gHE3oG4 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 1, 2024

The power bank can charge at a speed up to 25W as long as just one of the USB-C ports. If you are using both at the same time, each device will charge at 10W. The accessory also has a wireless charging pad charging at a speed of up to 7.5W and it can be used to charge your Galaxy Watch. If you're using the wireless charging pad only, you can turn off the power bank. But you can charge three devices at one time using the two USB-C ports and the wireless charging pad. In this scenario, all three will charge at 7.5W.