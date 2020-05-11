T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Apple Tablets How-to

Microsoft Office for iPad finally gets Split View multitasking in Word and PowerPoint

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
May 11, 2020, 10:31 AM

While not the longest labor in Apple's pre-natal device or feature history, the Office for iPad Split Screen view that was just released comes almost a year after it was demonstrated and promised way back at WWDC 2019 as you can see in the keynote video here.

Granted, this one is on Microsoft as much as on Apple, but users have been clamoring to used their MS Office apps on the largish iPad displays in split screen for a while now. With the latest Office app update, you are finally able to work on two Word or Powerpoint pages at once, or  without resorting to workarounds.


Unfortunately, the side-by-side functionality doesn't extend to Excel tables just yet, but we hope this wrong will be made right in future Microsoft Office for iPad app updates. Those same updates are expected to bring full trackpad support as well, and Microsoft will be experimenting on making the iPad a productivity machine until this fall, when the trackpad feature is said to be released.

How to launch Microsoft Word or Powerpoint in split screen, side-by-side view on your iPad:

  • Launch the Microsoft Word or Powerpoint apps on your iPad
  • Slide up and hold from the bottom of the screen for the Recent apps menu
  • Touch and hold the Word or Powerpoint icon in the bottom strip
  • Drag the app icon to one side of the display
  • Two Word or Powerpoint app instances will be open side-by-side

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)
  • Display 12.9 inches
    2732 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12Z Bionic, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 9720 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x

