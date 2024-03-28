At 20% off, the Meta Quest 2 headset is the cheapest way to experience VR without breaking the bank

Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Today's games pack realistic graphics, making them more immersive than ever. However, even Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, running at its highest graphical settings, can't beat slicing stormtroopers with your fancy lightsaber in a Star Wars VR game.

Yep! It's just a next-level experience when playing in VR. Of course, that awesome feeling doesn't come cheap. This is why scoring a sweet deal on a brand-new VR headset is highly advisable. And with us being the highly skilled deal hunters we are, we found a sweet deal on the Meta Quest 2 on Amazon.

The retailer is selling the 128GB version of the VR headset for $51 off its price, letting you land one at a fairly decent 20% discount. And with the Meta Quest 2 being the best budget VR headset you can buy, snagging it for under $200 is an unmissable deal.

Get the Meta Quest 2 VR headset on Amazon and save $51 in the process. This bad boy is completely standalone and can run games on its own. Additionally, its budget price makes it a real bargain. So, act fast and up your gaming experience now!
$51 off (20%)
The biggest selling point of this bad boy — apart from the budget price — is that it's completely standalone. It's powered by a Snapdragon XR2, a mobile chipset made for VR headsets, and runs on Android. Thanks to that, it can run VR games on its own, which means you don't need a super-duper PC to enjoy VR gaming. Oh, and you have over 500 titles to choose from.

The performance is smooth, so you'll have a fun and immersive gaming experience. It's worth mentioning, though, that you may stumble upon bugs from time to time. That being said, Meta has addressed most of the issues we noticed during our time with the device and may have fixed more, so the overall user experience may be better now.

Nevertheless, the Meta Quest 2 is probably the best way to enhance your gaming on the cheap right now. So don't waste any more time and just get one through this deal while you can!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021.

