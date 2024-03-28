At 20% off, the Meta Quest 2 headset is the cheapest way to experience VR without breaking the bank

Up Next:
Today's games pack realistic graphics, making them more immersive than ever. However, even Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, running at its highest graphical settings, can't beat slicing stormtroopers with your fancy lightsaber in a Star Wars VR game.
Yep! It's just a next-level experience when playing in VR. Of course, that awesome feeling doesn't come cheap. This is why scoring a sweet deal on a brand-new VR headset is highly advisable. And with us being the highly skilled deal hunters we are, we found a sweet deal on the Meta Quest 2 on Amazon.
The retailer is selling the 128GB version of the VR headset for $51 off its price, letting you land one at a fairly decent 20% discount. And with the Meta Quest 2 being the best budget VR headset you can buy, snagging it for under $200 is an unmissable deal.
The biggest selling point of this bad boy — apart from the budget price — is that it's completely standalone. It's powered by a Snapdragon XR2, a mobile chipset made for VR headsets, and runs on Android. Thanks to that, it can run VR games on its own, which means you don't need a super-duper PC to enjoy VR gaming. Oh, and you have over 500 titles to choose from.
Nevertheless, the Meta Quest 2 is probably the best way to enhance your gaming on the cheap right now. So don't waste any more time and just get one through this deal while you can!
The performance is smooth, so you'll have a fun and immersive gaming experience. It's worth mentioning, though, that you may stumble upon bugs from time to time. That being said, Meta has addressed most of the issues we noticed during our time with the device and may have fixed more, so the overall user experience may be better now.
