 Which Pixel bugs were fixed by today's October update? The answer is right here! - PhoneArena
It is the first Monday of the new month which means only one thing. Google has released the October Android security update and the functional updates for compatible Pixel handsets. Right now, there are eight Pixel models still receiving support and the new software versions are:

  • Pixel 4 (XL): TP1A.221005.002
  • Pixel 4a: TP1A.221005.002
  • Pixel 4a (5G): TP1A.221005.002
  • Pixel 5: TP1A.221005.002
  • Pixel 5a (5G): TP1A.221005.002
  • Pixel 6: TP1A.221005.002
  • Pixel 6 Pro: TP1A.221005.002
  • Pixel 6a: TP1A.221005.003

All of the bug-fixing functional updates are available for each of the phones listed above with one exception. One update fixes an issue that occasionally caused "audible humming or noise artifacts during calls while using wired headsets." This update is being sent to the Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, and the Pixel 5a (5G).

The remaining updates are for the Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. They include:

Audio

Fix for issue preventing device volume controls in media player notification to work under certain conditions.


Connectivity

Fix for issue causing launcher crash when connecting to VPN in certain conditions.


User Interface

  • Fix for issue causing compatibility issues with certain app widgets in Android 13.
  • Fix for issue causing media player to display default icon for certain media apps.
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing device crash when playing audio from local storage.
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing empty Quick Settings tiles to display in notification shade.
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing Work Profile toggle button to appear truncated in app drawer.

Wi-Fi

  • Fix for issue occasionally preventing available Wi-Fi networks from displaying in network selection menu in certain apps.

To install the update, go to Settings > System > System update. We did notice that the new in-call Pixel Phone app UI, the one we mentioned the other day, is now on our Pixel 6 Pro with easier-to-reach elements on the bottom of the display.

The security updates are dated 2022-10-01 and 2022-10-05. The former patches 15 vulnerabilities while the latter repairs 33 issues. According to Google, these vulnerabilities ranged in severity from moderate to critical. The next monthly update should arrive on November 7th.

Last month, Verizon didn't push out the September update for the Pixel 6 line for three weeks after other carrier versions of the handsets received their update. Hopefully, we won't see a similar delay this month.
