Galaxy S22's Object Eraser is rolling out to older Samsung phones

Google's Magic Eraser was all the rage when it appeared on the company's Pixel 6 series. It presented a native feature which was previously only available through (usually paid) third-party apps—but Google wasn't quite the first to the scene. Samsung had already had its own similar feature for a year, and it took the cue from Google to introduce a new and upgraded Object Eraser with the Galaxy S22 series.





Android Police Аnd while we initially thought the new updates would stay exclusive to the latest flagship series, it seems like the upgraded Object Eraser feature is also making its way down the ladder to the galleries of older Samsung phones. Both flagship-level and mid-tier devices are receiving the update in a separate download from Samsung , apart from system updates (via).

With One UI 4.1 on the S22, Samsung introduced the ability to remove both reflections and shadows from photos straight from the Samsung Gallery. On older phones, these enhancements are currently available as a beta version, but after being tested by Android Police , they seem to work well on nearly all devices running One UI 4.0 or later.





Android Police mentions, even phones with One UI 3.1 may be able to use the feature, although it's too early to tell. We have a list of which devices are receiving One UI 4.0, which you can always check to be sure of whether your own Samsung device will enjoy the latest skin update and the improved Object Eraser.





In order to use the new-and-improved feature on a One UI 4 Samsung device right now, you can open any picture in your Samsung Gallery, and tap the pencil icon to open the photo editing tools. Then, tap the triple-dot menu button in the bottom right corner of the screen.





From there, go ahead and tap on "Labs," where you need to make sure that the new toggles for Reflection Eraser and Shadow Eraser are enabled.





Then, when you go back to the editing menu, you should see the two new features available in the array of existing tools.



