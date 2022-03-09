Nothing to show off its new product roadmap, possibly including a phone, on March 23rd

Smartphone enthusiasts are excited about the prospects of the rumored new smartphone being developed by Carl Pei's "Nothing." Pei, who co-founded OnePlus, also has one of the coolest Twitter account names (@getpeid). His new company is called "Nothing" and last summer it released the firm's maiden product: a pair of TWS earbuds called the Nothing Ear (1) that are see-through in some areas.







Pei made some noise last month at MWC when a photo shared on Twitter by tipster Evan Blass showed Pei showing off a handset to Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon. We are making some assumptions here, but it could be that Pei had the Nothing phone in his hand with Amon's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset under the hood.





We should know something about Nothing very soon because the company announced today that it will reveal a roadmap for its 2022 product releases on March 23rd at 9 am ET. The event is being called "The Truth" and if you visit the company's website , not only will you see a countdown timer ticking off the seconds until the livestream, you can also arrange to receive a notification before the livestream starts by typing in your email address.





In a press release, Pei is quoted as saying, "Our first year was a warmup, and we can’t wait to reveal what we’re building at Nothing during the upcoming event." While no specs have leaked yet about a possible Nothing phone (besides possibly including some Qualcomm silicon), there is some speculation that a part of the phone could include transparent elements just like the Ear (1) does.





Two weeks from today we should have a better idea of how Pei plans on turning Nothing into something.

