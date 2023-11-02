Amazon UK discounts the awesome Nothing Phone (2) 512GB making it just irresistible

Nothing Phone (2): Save £100! Get the Nothing Phone (2) from Amazon UK and save £100 in the process. The phone has amazing performance, takes beautiful photos and has nice battery life. £100 off (14%) Buy at Amazon

Unlike its predecessor, which was more of a mid-range kind of phone, the Nothing Phone (2) is a proper top-tier high-end smartphone. Thanks to its Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this bad boy has enough firepower to handle everything you throw at it, including heavy games like Asphalt 9.On top of its great performance, the phone takes stunning photos with its 50 MP main camera and 32 MP selfie shooter. In addition to nice pictures, the main snapper can shoot videos in up to 4K at 60fps, while the selfie sensor can do the same but at a lower 1080p resolution.In terms of battery life, the Nothing Phone (2) packs a 4700 mAh battery, capable of lasting you a whole day without the need to stop for a quick top-up. Additionally, the phone has 45W wired charging, which can fill the tank in 55 minutes. Oh, and the phone supports 15W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging.As you can see, the Nothing Phone (2) has a lot to offer. Also, Amazon UK's current £100 discount makes this awesome phone even more tempting. So, don't waste any more time and just tap on the deal button in this article and grab a brand-new Nothing Phone (2) for less money right now.