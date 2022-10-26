Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Software updates
@cosminvasile
Nothing Phone 1 update brings important camera and system improvements
Nothing’s first foray into the smartphone market, the Phone 1, received a few updates soon after release, which fixed some of the issues that couldn’t be addressed before the device hit shelves. If you’ve jumped in the hype bandwagon and bought the device, you’ll be happy to know that more updates are coming your way.

As Nothing is looking to establish a solid foothold in the smartphone business, the Phone 1 must be at least mildly successful and that can’t be achieved without great, continuous support. That said, Nothing has just recently released a new update that mostly includes improvements to camera and other system-related functions.

The complete changelog of the update (via XDA Developers) reveals that Nothing focused on improving many technical aspects of the phone rather than adding new features. Even so, there’s at least one new feature available to all Nothing Phone 1 users, and second that’s specifically aimed at Indian customers.

New features
  • Now supports Google AR Core.
  • Indian users covered by Reliance Jio can now access 5G.

Camera
  • Sharper videos with improved stability.
  • Recording light indicator is now always-on by default.

Improvements
  • Optimized, more fluid Launcher experience.
  • More accurate battery status.
  • Increased maximum brightness when displaying HDR content.
  • Updated, more reactive Flip to Glyph animation.
  • Glyph charging light now synced to sound effect.
  • Updated NFC sound effect.
  • General bug fixes.

Along with all the new features, improvements and optimizations listed above, Nothing used the opportunity to sneak in the September security patch too, which is a bit disappointing considering we’re nearing the end of October.

However, considering the fact that Nothing typically pushes out new Phone 1 updates quite often, it probably won’t take long to bring the device up to date with the security patches. Also, if the new changes don’t show up for you yet, give it a few more days since these updates are usually rolled out in waves.
