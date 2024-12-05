Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Nothing revives Nokia’s Snake game with the community’s help

Apps Nothing
Nothing Snake widget
Nothing is one of the few companies that loves to work with its community. The latest result of the collaboration between the company and its fans is a brand-new widget that revives Nokia’s classic Snake game.

The new widget was inspired by a selection of widget concepts created by a fan and published on Twitter back in January. Nothing’s software team decided to support the creator of those widgets and even bring one of his ideas to life.


 
We showed our Software Team, who were on board to support Rahul with bringing one of his ideas to life. Selecting which of his concepts to work on was a challenge; it had to be both technically feasible and, of course, a little bit of fun,” explains Nothing in a forum post.

Nothing revives Nokia’s Snake game with the community’s help

The idea that Nothing decided to support was Nokia’s Snake game, which was turned into a widget. However, the handset maker reached out to another fan to actually make this work, someone well-known in the community and the person responsible for Ear (web) and the Simone Glyph game, @RapidZapper.

The three parties worked together on the project and after testing several prototypes in the last few months, it has finally reached a result that meets all the requirements.

Nokia's classic Snake game | Image credits: HMD Global

The new Snake Game widget co-created by Nothing is now available for download for free via the Google Play Store. Keep in mind that if you’re running on OS3 Beta, you might have to reboot after installation to see the widget.

Nothing also recommends users to ensure their devices have the latest version of both Nothing OS and Nothing Launcher installed before using the Community Widgets app.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

