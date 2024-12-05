Nothing revives Nokia’s Snake game with the community’s help







I learned a lot from this project and enjoyed every minute of it



Note: These are just concepts, The idea of this project was to explore the possibilities, bringing them to life is an incredibly hard job.



(Project files below) pic.twitter.com/JGEV9YIp1N — Rahul Janardhanan (@raonehere) January 21, 2024

“ We showed our Software Team, who were on board to support Rahul with bringing one of his ideas to life. Selecting which of his concepts to work on was a challenge; it had to be both technically feasible and, of course, a little bit of fun ,” explains Nothing in a



," explains Nothing in a forum post









The three parties worked together on the project and after testing several prototypes in the last few months, it has finally reached a result that meets all the requirements.



The idea that Nothing decided to support was Nokia's Snake game, which was turned into a widget. However, the handset maker reached out to another fan to actually make this work, someone well-known in the community and the person responsible for Ear (web) and the Simone Glyph game, @RapidZapper.

Nokia's classic Snake game | Image credits: HMD Global

The new Snake Game widget co-created by Nothing is now available for download for free



Nothing also recommends users to ensure their devices have the latest version of both Nothing OS and Nothing Launcher installed before using the Community Widgets app.

Nothing is one of the few companies that loves to work with its community. The latest result of the collaboration between the company and its fans is a brand-new widget that revives Nokia’s classic Snake game.The new widget was inspired by a selection of widget concepts created by a fan and published on Twitter back in January. Nothing’s software team decided to support the creator of those widgets and even bring one of his ideas to life.