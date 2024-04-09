Up Next:
Nothing’s upcoming earbuds leak in official-looking pictures
Nothing is expected to introduce two new pairs of earbuds on April 18: Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a). The launch will also mark an important milestone for Nothing, as the company announced it has decided to change its naming strategy.
With more than a week left until the official reveal of the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a), Android Headlines got their hands on several official-looking images that show both products. Not only that, but they also offer some spicy details about the earbuds, including specs and price.
First off, the Nothing Ear earbuds are supposed to be an upgraded version of the Nothing Ear (2). They will feature active noise cancelation (ANC), IP54 rating (waterproof), and dual connectivity support. The case is also said to feature IPX2 rating.
The upcoming Nothing Ear earbuds are rumored to offer up to 7.5 hours of battery life with ANC off, while the case will provide up to 33 hours of battery life. The Nothing Ear will be available for purchase in either black or white colors for €150.
Also, their battery life is slightly better than Nothing Ear’s. According to the report, Nothing Ear (a)’s battery should provide up to 8 hours of playback with ANC off, while the case should offer up to 38 hours of playback. Of course, the price will be higher too, as Nothing is expected to sell these for €150.
As far as the Nothing Ear (a) goes, these earbuds have a slightly different design. They still feature active noise cancelation, IP54 rating, and dual connectivity support, but the case has an IP5 rating instead.
