Nothing’s “Black Edition” Ear (1) buds are no joke

Nothing’s “Black Edition” Ear 1 buds are no joke0
Although it’s a matter of taste, somehow, I believe the black colored Ear (1) buds look more stylish than the transparent ones. Nothing’s new Ear (1) earbuds will be available for purchase starting December 13 for $100, the same price as the original model.
The Ear (1) Black Edition are no different than the original model aside from the obvious different color. Interestingly enough, Carl Pei announced the Ear (1) is carbon neutral, which means the carbon emissions caused by manufacturing these earphones have been balanced out by funding an equivalent amount of carbon savings elsewhere in the world.