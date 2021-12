Nothing’s “Black Edition” Ear (1) buds are no joke

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

What started as a joke last month, when a user of Nothing’s Ear 1 buds colored the transparent earphones with a black sharpie , has become reality today as Carl Pei’s new company revealed the Ear (1) Black Edition.Although it’s a matter of taste, somehow, I believe the black colored Ear (1) buds look more stylish than the transparent ones. Nothing’s new Ear (1) earbuds will be available for purchase starting December 13 for $100, the same price as the original model.Unlike many other companies selling similar audio products, Nothing will accept customers to use cryptocurrency to pay for the Ear (1) Black Edition, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and USD Coin. Payment with cryptocurrency is currently available in the United States, but other countries will be added to the list soon enough.The Ear (1) Black Edition are no different than the original model aside from the obvious different color. Interestingly enough, Carl Pei announced the Ear (1) is carbon neutral, which means the carbon emissions caused by manufacturing these earphones have been balanced out by funding an equivalent amount of carbon savings elsewhere in the world.