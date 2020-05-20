Samsung Android

Leaked photos allegedly show "rough" Samsung Galaxy Note20 CAD renders

Alan Friedman
May 20, 2020, 1:02 AM
Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has shared a leak allegedly showing CAD renders for the Samsung Galaxy Note20. These render are produced for phone case makers so that they can have an early idea of what to expect from Sammy's upcoming new high-end Note 20 line. The renders were shared with Ice Universe by Twitter member Harmless Karl (@HarmlessKarl) who makes phone cases.

The renders are said to be "rough design previews" of the Galaxy Note20. And boy, is it rough. We expect that the Samsung Galaxy Note20+ will sport a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 producing an aspect ratio of 19:9. While the screen is set to FHD+ (1080p), it will refresh at a buttery smooth 120Hz. The Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform will be under the hood with a basic configuration including 12GB/16GB of memory and 128GB of storage.

The rear camera module should include the same setup used on the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G including the 108MP primary camera with 9:1 pixel binning. This produces sharp 12MP images with less noise. There will be a 48MP Telephoto camera but unlike the top-of-the-line Galaxy S model for this year, Samsung will not equip the device with a periscope zoom; no periscope zoom, no Space Zoom. No Space Zoom, no 100x zoom capability. The third camera is a 12MP Ultra-wide snapper and lastly, the device will sport a time-of-flight depth sensor. Keeping the lights on is a 4500mAh battery. That might prove to be disappointingly small considering the 120Hz refresh rate and support for 5G. After all, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G features a 5000mAh battery,


The Galaxy Note20 will have a smaller 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with the same resolution, the same aspect ratio, and the same 120Hz refresh rate at 1080p that is found on the premium model. It will share the same rear camera setup like the one on the Galaxy Note 20+ but it will carry a smaller 4000mAh battery.

As usual with a leak of this type, we suggest that you take it with the proverbial grain of salt. And even if this is a legit CAD render, the Galaxy Note20 series is obviously going to be much more refined than these images suggest. We could see the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note 20+ released in August. Don't forget that both models will come with the S Pen.

Related phones

Galaxy Note20+
Samsung Galaxy Note20+ View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note20
Samsung Galaxy Note20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

