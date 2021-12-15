Notification Center

Nomad's Base Station wireless charger aligns your iPhone using magnets

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
Nomad's Base Station wireless charger aligns your iPhone using magnets
Nomad, a company known for its leather iPhone cases and premium Apple accessories, released a new version of its Base Station Hub wireless charger. In the latest version of its charger, Nomad has added magnets, which will align your MagSafe-compatible iPhone or accessory in the right place on the pad.

By adding magnets to its wireless charger, Nomad is solving the biggest problem with wireless charging: putting the device in the right place to charge. At the same time, the magnets inside Nomad’s Base Station are not as strong as those found on the MagSafe accessories, which makes sense - you should be able to pick up your iPhone effortlessly.

To take advantage of Nomad's new Base Station Hub version, you will need an iPhone 12 and later or another device compatible with Apple's MagSafe feature. Even if you don't have a compatible phone to use the new magnet function, you can still use the magnetic version of the Nomad Base Station Hub to charge your device.

The magnetic version of the Nomad Base Station Hub is similar to the previous version of the wireless charging pad. It includes three charging coils hidden beneath a leather pad, each capable of delivering up to 10W of power. Bear in mind that the iPhones are limited to 7.5W. The wireless charger also comes with 18W USB-C and 7.5W USB-A ports for charging additional devices.

The new magnetic Nomad Base Station Hub can also charge your Apple Watch, but only with an Apple Watch charger (sold separately), which could be attached to the back of the Hub and plugged into one of the USB ports.

source(The Verge)

