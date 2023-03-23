Get the budget-friendly Nokia X30 5G at an even more budget-friendly price at Amazon UK
Are you based in the UK and in the market for a new, budget-friendly smartphone? Well, if you are, you will probably be happy to learn that Amazon UK is currently offering the budget Nokia X30 5G with a sweet 25% discount, letting you get this phone at an even more budget-friendly price.
When we convert the discount percentage into cash, it turns out that you will save almost £101 if you get the Nokia X30 5G through this deal, making the phone a real steal for the money.
The Nokia X30 5G comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, and it's equipped with a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which offers decent performance. Of course, since we are talking about a budget phone, don't expect crazy-fast processing here, but it should get the job done.
In terms of cameras, the Nokia X30 has a 50MP main shooter and a 16MP selfie snapper. The phone takes good photos, but they are not of exceptional quality. The Snapdragon 695 SoC doesn't support 4K, so the Nokia X30 can't take pictures or make videos in 4K. But you will be able to make videos in 1080p at 60 fps, which isn't that bad, especially for a budget smartphone.
The Nokia X30 also has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, which supports a 90Hz refresh rate and makes the phone feel smoother and faster. The phone is powered by a 4,200mAh battery and has good battery life. When we tested the Nokia X30, we streamed videos for nearly 9 hours straight and browsed the web for almost 14 hours.
