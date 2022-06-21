 Renders of Nokia X21 5G and possible Nokia G11 Plus leak alongside specs - PhoneArena
Renders of Nokia X21 5G and possible Nokia G11 Plus leak alongside specs

Nokia Android 5G
@joshuaswingle
Renders of Nokia X21 5G and Nokia G-series phone leak alongside specs
Around a month ago it was reported that HMD Global had six new Nokia-branded smartphones in the work and now two of those devices have leaked out alongside a few details about specifications.

The Nokia X21 5G should be HMD Global's most expensive mainstream phone


Kicking things off with a glance at the Nokia X21 5G, it’s set to succeed the current-gen Nokia X20 5G and therefore be positioned as HMD Global’s second most expensive mid-range smartphone behind the rugged Nokia XR20.

On the design front, the new device represents quite the departure from the previous model, with the old circular camera bump being replaced by a massive rectangular module that’s now positioned in the top-left corner of the back.

There are now three sensors rather than four. A 64-megapixel leads the way again, but the ultra-wide shooter has been upgraded to a 13-megapixel sensor that now sits alongside a Time-of-Flight sensor for better bokeh imagery. Those three cameras will be backed by HMD Global and ZEISS’s software trickery, hence the ‘PureView’ and ‘ZEISS’ branding on the camera module just below the usual dual-tone LED flash.

As for the rest of the phone’s specs, it looks like HMD is going with a 6.7-inch OLED display complete with 120Hz refresh rate tech and a punch hole, a nice 5,000mAh battery and what should be Android 12 straight out of the box.

Storage-wise, there are two options planned — a base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and a higher-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. A microSD card slot is unlikely. Oh, and when it comes to the processor, rumor has it that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 5G is the chosen one. If true, it’d be a significant upgrade over the Snapdragon 480 5G that was used in the Nokia X20.



The other phone that has leaked forms part of the Nokia G-series. We don’t know the device’s official name yet, but it could be the rumored Nokia G11 Plus. Its design follows in the footsteps of the recent Nokia G11, it should offer 5G along with a 120Hz Full-HD+ display, and it offers a 50-megapixel camera in line with leaks. 
