Nokia N-Gage: a gaming phone so radical that it had to fail

So, fast forward to where we last left off on the topic of games: Flo Boarding. I was bummed out, even if the game looked and sounded great. It was very difficult to get into, but after weeks of practice, I became a king at Flo Boarding. I could get record times and even pull off tons of tricks. The game totally inspired me to want to try snowboarding in real life, which as it turns out — is quite easier than playing Flo Boarding on the N-Gage.A cool little side-feature of Flo Boarding, however, was a basic AI of a girl that you could chat with. That not only allowed me to get accustomed to typing on the N-Gage, which was odd — even for back when numbers represented strings of letters — but also made me feel like I am alreadythe future. The AI was quite limited, but I have fond memories of me and my friends trying to find some sort of hidden secret within it. Didn’t really work out, but it was fun.The N-Gage did also come with a CD that not only offered a desktop companion app that would — in theory — provide updates, but also a dedicated game store with some free offerings too. It took a company of four — with one of us being an experienced IT that went on to work for Microsoft — to actually try and figure out what Nokia wanted us to do with the CD, though. And ultimately we failed. I never got to browse that store, get the promised free game or even update my phone. The contents of the CD were possibly too modern for our understanding, or maybe were not as user friendly as the N-Gage’s interface itself.And while that was going on, I had a realization that the N-Gage was running Symbian 6. As such, all of the Java games that you could buy off different catalogs were mine for the taking…I could put up with saving money from my allowance, which Idid. A bright example that comes to mind is “”. Yep, anGod of War mobile game for old phones! It was ato play. So was “” and a little beat-em-up called “” that was heavily inspired by "WarCraft III", which I was obsessed with at the time.But what about real N-Gage games? Well, those didand wereoverpriced. But the bigger issue was that I most often encountered the games that I had little to no interest in, such as Splinter Cell or FIFA. It took a collaborative effort between family members abroad for me toget my hands on some quality games. Said games came in these nifty little boxes that didn’t offer much shelf presence. But they were effectively SD cards, and the best thing about them was that users had access toextra space beyond what the official game was taking up. Neat!I’m a gaming classicist — I took interest in gaming with the NES and Sega Genesis — so you probably won’t be shocked to find out that my favorite game on the N-Gage was ". Not only do I know this game by heart to this very day, but it is also a prime example of the N-Gage’s inspirations, for "" is literally a port of "" from the GBA. Even with the odd aspect ratio, the "" was extraordinarily fun and comfortable to master. Full disclosure though: it took meto actually collect the Chaos Emeralds. But it kept me coming back for more!