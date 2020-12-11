Leaked Nokia 4.3 CAD renders reveal another generic design
The Nokia 4.3 has a notch and a vertical camera setup
New CAD-based renders obtained by 91Mobiles reveal the design of an upcoming Nokia-branded smartphone, understood to be the budget Nokia 4.3, set for launch in the coming months.
Sitting on the back is a new triple-camera system and the usual LED flash, in addition to a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Details about the camera setup aren’t available at this stage.
Other noteworthy features include a USB-C port on the bcottom of the phone and the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack. Unlike the Nokia 4.2, it appears the Nokia 4.3 won’t offer a dedicated Google Assistant button.
The Nokia 4.3 should arrive at some point early next year. Due to the more than 18-month delay between the launch of the Nokia 4.2 and the third-generation model, HMD Global could end up branding the new phone as the Nokia 4.4.
