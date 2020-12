Leaked Nokia 4.3 CAD renders reveal another generic design

The Nokia 4.3 has a notch and a vertical camera setup





The Nokia 4.3 should arrive at some point early next year. Due to the more than 18-month delay between the launch of the Other noteworthy features include a USB-C port on the bcottom of the phone and the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack. Unlike the Nokia 4.2, it appears the Nokia 4.3 won’t offer a dedicated Google Assistant button.The Nokia 4.3 should arrive at some point early next year. Due to the more than 18-month delay between the launch of the Nokia 4.2 and the third-generation model, HMD Global could end up branding the new phone as the Nokia 4.4.





2020 is almost over and so are the smartphone announcements. But leaked CAD files confirm HMD Global has already turned its focus towards the 2021 lineup of Nokia devices.New CAD-based renders obtained byreveal the design of an upcoming Nokia-branded smartphone, understood to be the budget Nokia 4.3, set for launch in the coming months.The device is fitted with a 6.5-inch screen that’s coupled with a notch for the selfie camera and slim bezels. There is a thicker chin too, although it does seem to be slimmer than the one found on the Nokia 4.2 Sitting on the back is a new triple-camera system and the usual LED flash, in addition to a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Details about the camera setup aren’t available at this stage.