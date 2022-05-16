One of Nokia's cheapest phones is finally getting Android 12
HMD Global has already announced what Nokia phones will be getting Android 12 updates and timeframes for each and every one of them. For those who own one of the cheapest Nokia smartphones available on the market, the Nokia 2.4, this is indeed a very happy day.
Although HMD hasn’t yet confirmed the information, there are reports about the global version of Nokia 2.4 getting Android 12 in various parts of the world. Nokiamob has been tipped about the availability of the Nokia 2.4 Android 12 update in France, but we’ve learned that it’s available in Pakistan too via Nokia’s official forum.
Nokia 2.4 was debuted two years ago, and it usually sells in the US for around $150. It’s unlikely that the entry-level phone will get another major update like Android 13, but that’s for HMD to clarify after Google releases the next version of its OS.
Although HMD hasn’t yet confirmed the information, there are reports about the global version of Nokia 2.4 getting Android 12 in various parts of the world. Nokiamob has been tipped about the availability of the Nokia 2.4 Android 12 update in France, but we’ve learned that it’s available in Pakistan too via Nokia’s official forum.
This is pretty sizable update that weighs in at 1.75GB and includes the April 2022 security patch, which is pretty good even though we’re already halfway through May. We’re expecting the update’s rollout to expand to more territories, although it’s quite possible that it’s available right now in even more countries.
Nokia 2.4 was debuted two years ago, and it usually sells in the US for around $150. It’s unlikely that the entry-level phone will get another major update like Android 13, but that’s for HMD to clarify after Google releases the next version of its OS.
Things that are NOT allowed: