No ads in WhatsApp, at least not in the chats section (but possibly in other places)
WhatsApp is once again reassuring users won’t see ads in the super popular messaging app, but this time, there’s a fine print.
In an interview for a Brazilian news media, WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart elaborated on the app’s future and how Meta, which acquired WhatsApp, makes money with the free WhatsApp (via 9to5Mac).
When asked about displaying ads in the app, Cathcart emphasized that the company “will not place ads in the inbox or chats” – that’s not at all the same as “No ads in WhatsApp”.
Per Cathcart, one possibility is for advertisements to be shown in the Public Channels and Status sections. WhatsApp’s boss suggested other ways to monetize the app, such as charging people to join a channel – like Telegram does with its users.
One of WhatsApp’s biggest sources of revenue is the WhatsApp Business API, offering special tools for the business. It’s a $10 billion-a-year business, according to Cathcart. WhatsApp could increase its revenue without relying on ads by offering other paid services and taking a commission.
A word from the boss
“We don’t think that’s the right model. People, when they open their inbox, don’t want to see advertising,” he said. However, the executive doesn’t rule out the idea of WhatsApp showing ads in other parts of the app.
The Meta executive also said in the interview that the countries where WhatsApp is most popular are India, Indonesia, and Brazil; with Brazil being a champion on the largest number of audio messages sent on WhatsApp, as well as the largest number of messages that disappear.
