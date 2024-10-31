Nintendo launches its own music streaming app for Switch Online members

Nintendo is diving into its nearly 40-year treasure trove of video game soundtracks with the launch of Nintendo Music. This new app lets fans jam to classic tunes from beloved titles like Splatoon, Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, and plenty more.The Nintendo Music app is now live for both iOS and Android users, and it won’t cost a dime if you’re a Switch Online subscriber in the US and Canada (including those with the Switch Online + Expansion Pack). Individual memberships for Switch Online kick off at $3.99 a month or $19.99 for the whole year. If you are not a Switch Online subscriber but still want to try out the new app, you can do it with a free 7-day trial.

Video credit – Nintendo





With Nintendo Music, you can stream tracks straight from the app or download them for offline listening. The app offers curated playlists inspired by games, iconic moments, moods, and characters, but you can also create your own personalized playlists if you prefer.One standout feature of the new app is its spoiler prevention, which lets you filter out tracks that could spoil a game you haven’t played or completed yet. Plus, Nintendo Music allows you to loop songs or extend select tracks for 15, 30, or even 60 minutes, ensuring you can enjoy some uninterrupted listening.The app’s interface is super straightforward and kind of mixes elements from Spotify and YouTube Music. I think it’s one of those apps that nobody really needs, but everyone secretly wants, you know? Having all your favorite game soundtracks in one spot is just exciting. For instance, I can totally see myself jamming to the Super Mario soundtrack during my commute – talk about turning a boring ride into a fun adventure!