Next-generation portraits made easier than ever on iPhone 15

iPhone 15

a lot of time during today's iPhone 15 event talking about all of the awesome features that are headed to the new Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra 2, but also: to the iPhone 15.



And given the iPhone's extremely solid track record related to phone photography, is there any wonder that some of them were directly related to camera performance? So, portrait-lovers rejoice: portraits shot on iPhone seem to be getting easier and prettier than ever!















So! The iPhone 15 's camera seems to be pretty powerful. Apple talked about advanced HDR and pixel-binning capabilities, that basically result in sharper, more detailed and vibrant images that don't compromise important factors such as file size or format.





But one of the coolest things that the Big A showcased was that you don't need to switch to portrait mode in order to get a great portrait shot! As long as the iPhone 15 can pick up that you're trying to capture a subject like a human or an animal, then the phone can pick up on that information automatically.





After the shot is taken, users can navigate to the Photos app in order to finalize the portrait, where users will be able to control Focus and Depth for the first time on an iPhone.



There were also mentions of richer color and better low light performance, thanks to a rich depth map, which also enhances the bokeh of the shot. And, if you take a glance at the demo shots above, then you can certainly see what Apple means.





Portraits are a really cool way to express yourself and as phones have become a more prominent part of our lives, we've come to rely more on them for such shots. And Apple seems to be perfectly aware of that, because these new portrait features are making my fingers itch, and I can't wait to challenge the iPhone 15 's camera capabilities.

The latest and greatest smartphone from Apple has finally become unveiled in two sizes and a slew of sweet colors, but we all know that the features is where it's at.