Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
iOS Apple Tablets

To survive, a newspaper is giving away free iPads to subscribers

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
To survive, a newspaper is giving away free iPads to subscribers
The explosive growth in screen usage (PCs, smartphones, and tablets) has led the newspaper industry to become a dying business. Who wants to get ink-stained hands reading news that starts on one page and concludes on another? Those newspapers that have survived did so by being able to bring their print subscribers over to their online editions. Those papers that didn't adapt to the new realities ended up closing.

9to5Mac reports that the Chattanooga Times Free Press has an interesting plan in mind to get print subscribers to switch to the online edition. Starting tomorrow, the paper's publisher will give some print-edition subscribers a free iPad and the digital edition of the newspaper. The plan, according to the publisher, is to move subscribers over from print to online over time thus reducing the cost of printing and delivering the newspaper.

Newspaper to give away free iPads to get print subscribers to switch to the digital edition


The goal is to end the print edition of the Chattanooga Times Free Press by the middle of next year. The publisher is spending $4.4 million on the tablets to hand out and an additional $1.7 million to help the paper's readers make the transition from paper to glass screen. Some of the current subscribers to the print edition have no idea how to use an iPad and subscribers will have one-on-one training sessions at home, in hotel meeting rooms, and in community centers to learn how to use the device. 

The cost of a subscription to the paper is $34 a month and while the paper hasn't announced which version of the tablet will be given out, you know that it won't be the iPad Pro. In fact, you can expect that the entry-level iPad will be the model given to subscribers.



 The publisher of the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Walter E. Hussman Jr., says, "If we didn't do this, we wouldn't be able to continue to publish the kind of paper we publish in Chattanooga. We wouldn't be able to cover as many meetings. We wouldn't be able to serve as the watchdog function we serve as a vital journalistic Fourth Estate institution.

Hussman Jr. adds, "For us to do this, we can keep our newsroom basically intact. It's the way for us to maintain good, quality journalism and fulfill our function." He has acknowledged that newspapers are losing advertising revenue to Google and Facebook, but it is more than just that. He also

Newspapers are not so great at handling breaking news. In the past, when newspapers were the most popular way for news to be disseminated, big-city papers would publish several editions a day with top stories updated. A major event, like the assassination of JFK, would call for special editions. But with websites and apps from major news outlets like CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC, the AP, Reuters, and The New York Times, updates are passed along often in real-time.

The publisher says it was a choice between ending the print edition or laying off staff


The digital edition of the Chattanooga Times Free Press will look like a replica of the print edition on the iPad screen but will offer additional features. When the publisher is done with this promotion, the Sunday edition will be the only printed version of the paper remaining. The publisher said that he had a choice between cutting the size of the news staff or cutting the cost of printing and distributing the paper by ending six days of publication.

Publisher Hussman Jr. explains that "We really thought about it and we thought, you know, wouldn't it be a lot better if we could give people the exact same news product and advertising product in the exact same format, but do it digitally, instead of in print? If we did, we could eliminate a lot of production costs, a lot of distribution costs and a lot of newsprint expenses."

It isn't clear how long a person is locked into subscribing to the paper in order to receive the free iPad. It should be noted that a 12-month subscription to the paper is $408 if paid for monthly. The entry-level iPad starts at $329.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPad (2020) specs
Apple iPad (2020) specs
Review
8.0
$330 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon $299 Special Walmart
View more offers
  • Display 10.2 inches 2160 x 1620 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 1.2 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

Latest News

Apple insider gives mini-preview of Tuesday iPhone 13 California Streaming event
by Anam Hamid,  1
Apple insider gives mini-preview of Tuesday iPhone 13 California Streaming event
Latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro leaks reveal potential storage, color options
by Joshua Swingle,  17
Latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro leaks reveal potential storage, color options
Apple event 2021: How to watch and what to expect
by Joshua Swingle,  11
Apple event 2021: How to watch and what to expect
Spotify's new Enhanced feature will refine your playlists
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Spotify's new Enhanced feature will refine your playlists
Battlefield Mobile beta coming to Android devices this fall
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Battlefield Mobile beta coming to Android devices this fall
Samsung teams up with fashion designer for eco-friendly Galaxy Watch 4 bands
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Samsung teams up with fashion designer for eco-friendly Galaxy Watch 4 bands
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless