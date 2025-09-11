New teardown suggests the Google Pixel 10 Pro might be the easiest phone to repair yet

Screencap from teardown video displaying the Pixel 10 Pro XL's battery removal. | Image credit — JerryRigEverything





What's the deal with the Pixel 10's repairability?

A teardown video of the



The video also highlights just how simple some common repairs could be. The screen removal process is described as "near foolproof," so much so that a skilled technician could potentially swap one out in about two minutes. A teardown video of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL reveals a phone that was designed with repairability in mind. As noted by JerryRig himself, Google has made genuine parts available through iFixit and even released a comprehensive, 234-page repair guide for free. This is a big step towards empowering users to fix their own devices.The video also highlights just how simple some common repairs could be. The screen removal process is described as "near foolproof," so much so that a skilled technician could potentially swap one out in about two minutes.





For the first time, the battery is also easily removable thanks to a simple green pull-tab system, a far cry from the glued-in batteries we've become accustomed to, and that Google has been so vehemently criticized for.

Key repair-friendly features:

Free, detailed repair guide from Google

Easy-to-remove screen

User-accessible battery with pull-tabs

Genuine replacement parts available from iFixit





Why does this matter?

Video Credit — JerryRigEverything





For years, manufacturers have been making phones progressively harder to repair. Apple, for example, has its own Self Service Repair program, but it’s a bit of a mess. While it provides access to genuine parts and manuals, the process is far more convoluted. Users often need to rent a massive, expensive toolkit for even simple repairs, and parts are often tied to a specific device's serial number, complicating things for independent repair shops.





This year, Google’s approach with the Pixel 10 seems more genuinely aimed at the user. By making the process straightforward and the necessary resources easily accessible, they are setting a new standard and is a major win for the right-to-repair movement. This phone is for anyone who's ever looked at a cracked screen and sighed, thinking about the expensive, time-consuming repair process ahead.



Good job, Google!





In my opinion, this is the direction the entire industry should be heading. The few times when I've needed it, I've held off on doing my own phone repairs because the process has always felt intimidating and risky.



In my opinion, this is the direction the entire industry should be heading. The few times when I've needed it, I've held off on doing my own phone repairs because the process has always felt intimidating and risky.

However, this new approach that Google seems to be taking feels different. The pull-tab for the battery is such a simple, yet brilliant, idea that it's amazing it's not standard everywhere. It's a practical, sustainable approach that respects the consumer's right to fix their own stuff, and that's a feature worth having.















