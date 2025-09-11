Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

New teardown suggests the Google Pixel 10 Pro might be the easiest phone to repair yet

A recent teardown reveals a device that's surprisingly user-friendly when it comes to fixes.

By
1comment
Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Screenshot from JerryRigEverything’s teardown of the Pixel 10 Pro XL
Screencap from teardown video displaying the Pixel 10 Pro XL's battery removal. | Image credit — JerryRigEverything

Google might have just made its most repairable phone ever with the Pixel 10 Pro. A recent teardown video from YouTuber JerryRigEverything shows a device that’s surprisingly easy to fix, a welcome change in an industry known for sealed-shut slabs.

What's the deal with the Pixel 10's repairability?


A teardown video of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL reveals a phone that was designed with repairability in mind. As noted by JerryRig himself, Google has made genuine parts available through iFixit and even released a comprehensive, 234-page repair guide for free. This is a big step towards empowering users to fix their own devices.

The video also highlights just how simple some common repairs could be. The screen removal process is described as "near foolproof," so much so that a skilled technician could potentially swap one out in about two minutes.

For the first time, the battery is also easily removable thanks to a simple green pull-tab system, a far cry from the glued-in batteries we've become accustomed to, and that Google has been so vehemently criticized for.

Key repair-friendly features:


  • Free, detailed repair guide from Google
  • Easy-to-remove screen
  • User-accessible battery with pull-tabs
  • Genuine replacement parts available from iFixit

Pixel 10 Pro XL at Amazon

The Pixel 10 Pro XL brings improved performance, more AI tricks, and a fantastic camera setup. The handset also packs a superior 6.8-inch OLED display. You can now buy it at Amazon without discounts.
Buy at Amazon

Why does this matter?

Video Thumbnail
Video Credit — JerryRigEverything

For years, manufacturers have been making phones progressively harder to repair. Apple, for example, has its own Self Service Repair program, but it’s a bit of a mess. While it provides access to genuine parts and manuals, the process is far more convoluted. Users often need to rent a massive, expensive toolkit for even simple repairs, and parts are often tied to a specific device's serial number, complicating things for independent repair shops.

This year, Google’s approach with the Pixel 10 seems more genuinely aimed at the user. By making the process straightforward and the necessary resources easily accessible, they are setting a new standard and is a major win for the right-to-repair movement. This phone is for anyone who's ever looked at a cracked screen and sighed, thinking about the expensive, time-consuming repair process ahead.

Recommended Stories

Should more OEMs be making their devices easier for users to repair?

Vote View Result

Good job, Google!


In my opinion, this is the direction the entire industry should be heading. The few times when I've needed it, I've held off on doing my own phone repairs because the process has always felt intimidating and risky. 

However, this new approach that Google seems to be taking feels different. The pull-tab for the battery is such a simple, yet brilliant, idea that it's amazing it's not standard everywhere. It's a practical, sustainable approach that respects the consumer's right to fix their own stuff, and that’s a feature worth having.



