Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

New T-Mobile 5G internet plans are a cut above others

By
0comments
T-Mobile
New T-Mobile 5G internet plans are cut above others
T-Mobile's home internet was already a great option for anyone for whom a wired internet connection was not a priority and now, the carrier is "shaking up the internet scene (again!)" by introducing two new internet plans.

New T-Mobile 5G internet plans are a cut above others

Home Internet Plus


Touted as a premium plan, Home Internet Plus is an internet plan with greater coverage than T-Mobile's existing plans. It's an all-in-one plan with expanded Wi-Fi coverage to cover every room in your house and keep all devices connected. 

When you sign up, you'll not only get a gateway to convert 5G signals into Wi-Fi but also a Wi-Fi Mesh Access Point for up to 2,200 square feet of additional coverage. 

So whether you live in a large house with hard-to-reach rooms or use the internet heavily, the mesh will ensure there are no dead zones. It will even extend the signal outside for times when the weather is good enough to take your work outside.

Another thing that differentiates this plan from Home Internet is that you get unlimited 24/7 tech support for all Wi-Fi and smart connected devices in your house. 

Home Internet Plus will become available from April 26 and cost $70 a month with AutoPay or $50/month with AutoPay and a premium voice line.

Away


This plan is meant for anyone who is on the road frequently such as RVers and digital nomads. Away aims to fill the gap in connectivity options available to frequent travelers.
 
Since T-Mobile's 5G network blankets two million square miles and is the most widely available 5G network, chances are it will reach wherever you are. So if you are often on the go and connectivity issues are making you question your life choices, you might want to give Away a shot.

It comes with a 5G gateway and lets you connect as many as 64 devices at the same time, twice as many as a hotspot and six times as many as phone tethering. The gateway's security features will ensure peace of mind when you are working out of a cafe.

It will be available starting May 8 and with AutoPay, it will cost $160 a month for unlimited data and $110 a month for 200 gigabytes of data.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
Walmart's hot deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 gives you maximum sound at a bargain price
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
iPhone users warned to disable iMessage temporarily to avoid getting hacked
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
T-Mobile issues unsatisfying statement about employees receiving SIM swap offers
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
Apple signals the imminent release of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Pro (2024)
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy
The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a dream come true after a hefty $400 discount at Best Buy

Latest News

T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
T-Mobile confirms major 5G network upgrades in Louisiana
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Apple needs a $250 iPhone to boost sales but it doesn't want to make "stripped-down, lousy products"
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Grab the smaller-sized Galaxy Watch 6 at bargain prices through Amazon's deal
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
Galaxy S21 and S22 owners facing green line issue will get free screen replacement in one country
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
AT&T's first kid-friendly tablet is here with a fun design and great price
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
LeBron James may have leaked Apple's next big Beats product
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless