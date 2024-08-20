Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
New Samsung study reveals that Gen Z is embracing the use of AI for side hustles

A recent study conducted by Samsung sheds light on how the youngest generation in the workforce, Generation Z, is reshaping traditional career paths with the help of artificial intelligence. The research, titled "The 2024 AI-Preneur Effect: How Gen Z and Next-Gen Tech are Transforming Work Culture," surveyed thousands of Gen Z individuals across various countries, including those engaged in side hustles.

The study discovered that a significant portion of young professionals aren't entirely satisfied with their full-time jobs, leading many to explore side hustles. Interestingly, AI has emerged as a key tool for these budding entrepreneurs. The time constraints associated with managing a side hustle alongside a full-time job have led many to turn to AI for assistance.

The survey included individuals from various professional backgrounds, including personal trainers, content creators, and artists. Despite their diverse fields, there was a consensus on the value of AI. A large majority of Gen Z side hustlers consider AI their primary resource for work-related tasks, even more so than the general Gen Z population.

Results of the 2024 AI-preneur effect study | Images credit — Samsung

Those utilizing AI in their daily routines employ it for various purposes, including summarizing documents, conducting research, and generating new content. Most Gen Z respondents express optimism about the future of AI and prefer AI tools integrated into their existing devices like smartphones and PCs.

Samsung, known for its innovative technology, believes that AI is a game-changer for young entrepreneurs. The company cites its Galaxy Book AI PCs, which work in tandem with Galaxy phones, as an example of hardware that is perfect for people juggling a full-time job and a side hustle.

It's fascinating to see how AI is transforming industries and empowering individuals. Gen Z is leading the way, showing that it is entirely possible to have a regular job and still pursue your passions. This is all driven by technology, which is breaking down barriers and creating new possibilities. AI is not just a tool for efficiency; it is quite possibly the catalyst for creativity and innovation that will redefine the way we work and live.
Johanna Romero
