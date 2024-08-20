New Samsung study reveals that Gen Z is embracing the use of AI for side hustles





Results of the 2024 AI-preneur effect study | Images credit — Samsung

It's fascinating to see how AI is transforming industries and empowering individuals. Gen Z is leading the way, showing that it is entirely possible to have a regular job and still pursue your passions. This is all driven by technology, which is breaking down barriers and creating new possibilities. AI is not just a tool for efficiency; it is quite possibly the catalyst for creativity and innovation that will redefine the way we work and live.

A recent study conducted by Samsung sheds light on how the youngest generation in the workforce, Generation Z, is reshaping traditional career paths with the help of artificial intelligence. The research, titled "The 2024 AI-Preneur Effect: How Gen Z and Next-Gen Tech are Transforming Work Culture," surveyed thousands of Gen Z individuals across various countries, including those engaged in side hustles.The study discovered that a significant portion of young professionals aren't entirely satisfied with their full-time jobs, leading many to explore side hustles. Interestingly, AI has emerged as a key tool for these budding entrepreneurs. The time constraints associated with managing a side hustle alongside a full-time job have led many to turn to AI for assistance.The survey included individuals from various professional backgrounds, including personal trainers, content creators, and artists. Despite their diverse fields, there was a consensus on the value of AI. A large majority of Gen Z side hustlers consider AI their primary resource for work-related tasks, even more so than the general Gen Z population.