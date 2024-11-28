New Samsung patent shows a tablet with a rollable screen
Samsung is getting ready to make more innovations, and lately, some interesting patents have surfaced online. It seems the company is working on tri-fold devices, foldable gaming handsets, and rollable screen phones. A new patent from the company shows a tablet with a rollable screen.
Rollable screen technology seems like a great idea for having a large-screen device that's also portable. A previous patent from Samsung showed the technology implemented in a phone.
The patent doesn't mention any specific details about the dimensions of the tablet, so it's not clear whether Samsung is thinking of implementing the technology in a compact tablet or in a huge Tab S10 Ultra-like device. The company would need to implement a mechanism based on an internal motor to extend the hidden parts of the display.
The sketches also show a USB-C port and what could be connectors to attach a keyboard accessory.
As with any patent, there are no guarantees that the device will make it and be released officially. But this at least shows Samsung is looking for more ways to innovate and bring something exciting to the market.
A new patent shows that the company is considering the tech for a tablet as well. The document was registered on November 26, 2025, and includes sketches and descriptions of some of the key components of the device.
Images show that Samsung's rollable tablet may be noticeably thicker than tablets nowadays (which is kind of understandable given the fact it still has to house that rolling screen somewhere).
91mobiles reports that the tablet could extend automatically in some use cases. But there would also be a button to trigger the mechanism. This button could possibly be housed somewhere on the side of the device.
I really like the idea of a rollable tablet. This means the device can have a pretty big screen (with no hinge, by the way) and still be portable. Sounds like the best of both worlds, doesn't it? Here's to hoping Samsung managed to make this one, or something similar, and bring back some excitement in the somewhat boring tech world nowadays.
