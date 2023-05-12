Google practices safe sax with new Pixel ringtone

There was plenty of Pixel news at Google I/O this week including the unveiling of the Pixel 7a mid-ranger, the Pixel Fold, and the Pixel Tablet. And now comes word of a new ringtone for Pixel users. The ringtone will play a saxophone tune in the style of Kenny G. While it is being released around the same time as the Pixel 7a, the new ringtone will be available on all Pixel models via an update.





Pixel users can select their ringtones, notifications, and alarm sounds by going to Settings > Sound & vibration and choosing from Phone ringtone, Default notification sound, and Default alarm sound. The new ringtone can be found by going to Settings > Sound & vibration > Phone ringtone > Pixel Sounds . Ah, the name of the new ringtone. You probably wouldn't believe me if I told you that Google has named the ringtone "Kenny Gingtone."









Since the new ringtone is being disseminated by an update, chances are that many Pixel users have not yet received the new ringtone. In fact, my Pixel 6 Pro subscribed to the QPR3 Beta program has not yet received it. It's a nice saxophone solo with a jazzy and soulful vibe and a nice touch of reverb. You can hear the ringtone at 9to5Google . There is no credit given by Google for the performance although the use of the "Kenny Gingtone" name could be used as a clue to hint that it was performed by Kenny G. or that it wasn't.

The mid-range Pixel 7a is available now for $499 and it is equipped with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display. As for the Pixel Fold, you can pre-order the device from the Google Play Store for $1799 and up. The Pixel Fold will feature a 5.8-inch external display and a 7.6-inch internal screen. The phone will be released on June 27th. Lastly, the Pixel Tablet can be pre-ordered now with a price starting at $499. The tablet features an 10.95-inch display and will be released on June 20th. All three devices are powered by the Google Tensor 2 chipset.

