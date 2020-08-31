New feature for Android tablets helps parents keep track of their kids' online experiences

Being a parent these days means having to make some difficult decisions for your kids. There are choices that you never thought that you would have to make such as setting limits on screen times. And today, Google is introducing Google Kids Space , a new mode for select Android tablets that includes apps, books and videos; the new feature provides more than just screen time limits and safety features designed to keep children safe. With kids tab, parents can easily find and pick "teacher-approved" apps for their children.





Kids Space will soon be available globally on the new Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD Gen 2, and will be available on more Android tablets shortly. Google says, "To evaluate and select "teacher-approved" apps in Google Play, we worked with academic experts and children’s education specialists to define rubrics. For Kids Space, we’ve built on that foundation and applied our quality standard to an ever-expanding library of apps and books in the Play and Read tabs. We worked with top publishers to make popular children’s books free of charge, and have over 400 free books available in the U.S. alone. In the Watch and Make tabs, your kids can view creative and fun videos from YouTube Kids that are engaging and encourage off-screen activities. And if you’re looking to customize even more, parents can download additional content from Google Play."



Kids Space requires a Google Account for your child. Parental controls require the Family Link app on a supported Android, Chromebook, or iOS device. Books and video content might not available in all regions. Video content is subject to availability of the YouTube Kids app and books content requires the Play Books app. Availability of apps, books and video content may change without notice.