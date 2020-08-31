New feature for Android tablets helps parents keep track of their kids' online experiences
Being a parent these days means having to make some difficult decisions for your kids. There are choices that you never thought that you would have to make such as setting limits on screen times. And today, Google is introducing Google Kids Space, a new mode for select Android tablets that includes apps, books and videos; the new feature provides more than just screen time limits and safety features designed to keep children safe. With kids tab, parents can easily find and pick "teacher-approved" apps for their children.
Kids Space requires a Google Account for your child. Parental controls require the Family Link app on a supported Android, Chromebook, or iOS device. Books and video content might not available in all regions. Video content is subject to availability of the YouTube Kids app and books content requires the Play Books app. Availability of apps, books and video content may change without notice.
There are 400 free books in the watch and make tabs, and creative and fun videos can be viewed from YouTube Kids. Google is giving your kids enough content to stay entertained while also helping to educate them. And that is exactly what you want from an online baby sitter.