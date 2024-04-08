New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier





Google Search experimenting with new 'Short Videos' filter



Read - https://t.co/QiEN2e9hpW#Googlepic.twitter.com/pEkMPQP0x7 — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) April 8, 2024

Once chosen, the Short Videos filter displays portrait-orientation content in a convenient two-column layout, such as Shorts from YouTube and videos from TikTok. The filter eliminates the need to add keywords like Reels, Shorts, or TikTok to your search query.The short video format really took off thanks to apps like Snapchat and TikTok. Instagram Reels and YouTube's Shorts jumped on the bandwagon soon after. And here's a fun fact:reveal that a whopping 73% of consumers actually prefer short-form videos when looking for products or services. So, it's not too shocking that Google decided to give this new filter a whirl.These days, some creators specialize in crafting short-format content exclusively thanks to the format's popularity, especially when it comes to informative content like tutorials and news snippets. Even LinkedIn is getting in on the action , experimenting with a new short video feed geared toward careers and professionalism. However, the filter is probably still in the early testing phase, so there's no guarantee it'll stick around as a permanent search filter. We'll just have to wait and see if Google decides to roll with this experiment.The test was also recently spotted by SEO consultant Brodie Clark (via Android Police), who shared additional images of the new Short Videos search filter.

Google Search is the go-to search engine for almost everything, withhappening there. Whether you're hunting for news, articles, images, places, or videos, you probably just Google it, right? And now, it seems like the tech giant is trying out another filter to add to the mix alongside Video, Images, News, Shopping, Books, and others.According to tipster and Android researcher AssembleDebug on X, Google is giving a shot at testing a new "Short videos" filter on mobile. It seems that this new filter might showcase short videos from platforms like YouTube Shorts, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and more in the search results.