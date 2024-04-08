Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier

By
Apps Google
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
Google Search is the go-to search engine for almost everything, with around 92% of all searches globally happening there. Whether you're hunting for news, articles, images, places, or videos, you probably just Google it, right? And now, it seems like the tech giant is trying out another filter to add to the mix alongside Video, Images, News, Shopping, Books, and others.

According to tipster and Android researcher AssembleDebug on X, Google is giving a shot at testing a new "Short videos" filter on mobile. It seems that this new filter might showcase short videos from platforms like YouTube Shorts, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and more in the search results.


However, the filter is probably still in the early testing phase, so there's no guarantee it'll stick around as a permanent search filter. We'll just have to wait and see if Google decides to roll with this experiment.

The test was also recently spotted by SEO consultant Brodie Clark (via Android Police), who shared additional images of the new Short Videos search filter.



Once chosen, the Short Videos filter displays portrait-orientation content in a convenient two-column layout, such as Shorts from YouTube and videos from TikTok. The filter eliminates the need to add keywords like Reels, Shorts, or TikTok to your search query.

The short video format really took off thanks to apps like Snapchat and TikTok. Instagram Reels and YouTube's Shorts jumped on the bandwagon soon after. And here's a fun fact: stats reveal that a whopping 73% of consumers actually prefer short-form videos when looking for products or services. So, it's not too shocking that Google decided to give this new filter a whirl.

Recommended Stories
These days, some creators specialize in crafting short-format content exclusively thanks to the format's popularity, especially when it comes to informative content like tutorials and news snippets. Even LinkedIn is getting in on the action, experimenting with a new short video feed geared toward careers and professionalism.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon

Latest News

The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
TikTok's US fate still uncertain, but EU politicians love the app
TikTok's US fate still uncertain, but EU politicians love the app
Samsung's once-mighty Galaxy Tab S8+ is now a mighty bargain at a huge $350 discount
Samsung's once-mighty Galaxy Tab S8+ is now a mighty bargain at a huge $350 discount
The Motorola ThinkPhone means business, especially at that sweet $300 discount on Motorola.com
The Motorola ThinkPhone means business, especially at that sweet $300 discount on Motorola.com
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless