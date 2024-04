New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier

Recommended Stories

Once chosen, the Short Videos filter displays portrait-orientation content in a convenient two-column layout, such as Shorts from YouTube and videos from TikTok. The filter eliminates the need to add keywords like Reels, Shorts, or TikTok to your search query.The short video format really took off thanks to apps like Snapchat and TikTok. Instagram Reels and YouTube's Shorts jumped on the bandwagon soon after. And here's a fun fact:reveal that a whopping 73% of consumers actually prefer short-form videos when looking for products or services. So, it's not too shocking that Google decided to give this new filter a whirl.These days, some creators specialize in crafting short-format content exclusively thanks to the format's popularity, especially when it comes to informative content like tutorials and news snippets. Even LinkedIn is getting in on the action , experimenting with a new short video feed geared toward careers and professionalism.