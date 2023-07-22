Creators of Camera+ have a new pro photography app for the iPhone

If you're a long- time iPhone user, you might remember the Camera+ app. Users would install the app and use it instead of the native iOS photo app when taking photos. It featured basic and advanced editing tools, special effects, lighting filters, and the ability to integrate with social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Flickr. In March 2012, the app received a major update





Now here we are in 2023 and the same developer behind Camera+, LateNiteSoft, has a new camera app called Photon. The website says that Photon will give you "all the control you need to create powerful professional photos." Before snapping away with your iPhone's camera, Photon will allow you to adjust the focus, shutter speeds, ISO settings, and white balance.





Advanced settings like Focus Peaking show you exactly where the lens is focusing. Different formats are supported including HEIF, JPEG, ProRAW, and RAW. With the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Proton will allow users to choose between 12MP and 48MP shots when using the primary Wide lens. With Session Preview, users can get a look at the photos they just took and quickly delete the ones they don't like and share the images they do all without leaving the app.







LateNiteSoft’s Product Manager Noël Rosenthal spoke with TechCrunch and said "Photon is the product of our more than 10 years of experience in the photography business, without all the baggage. We took the time to rethink every aspect of the shooting experience, considering all of the feedback we’ve received and the impacts of all of our choices in the past. What we have produced is, in our eyes, simply the best, most intuitive, accessible, but powerful way to shoot photos on the iPhone."



