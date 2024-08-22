AI Weather Report gets Pixel users ready for the day without having to read maps, graphs, or charts

Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, you can get a quick AI-created summary of the weather telling you everything you need to know about the weather conditions in your area quickly. Pixel 9 series phones. Wouldn't it be great to figure out what the weather will be for the day without having to sort through various charts and figures on the weather app you use? If you use the new Weather app on the Pixel 9 XL, and theFold, you can get a quick AI-created summary of the weather telling you everything you need to know about the weather conditions in your area quickly. Google even promoted the app during the "Made by Google" event that introduced theseries phones.





With the AI Weather Report, you'll be told how to prepare for the day ahead. The summary will also tell you what to expect when you step outside. Think about how much time you will save when you get ready in the morning, open the app, and see something like "Cold and rainy day, bring your umbrella and hold onto your hat!" instead of checking the precipitation percentages, the temperatures expected throughout the day,humidity, and more.









Of course, you need to consider the possibility that the AI is hallucinating in which case that umbrella and raincoat you're wearing could end up being shed quickly when you step out on a sunny 80-degree day. The AI Weather Report is powered by Gemini Nano and because it works on-device, you don't need to have an internet connection for it to work. Besides reminding you to carry an umbrella on a day when rain is in the forecast, you'll be told to wear sunscreen when the hot sunny weather rolls around.





If you'd prefer to pretend that you're a highly paid meteorologist working out today's weather forecast using the raw data available from your favorite weather app, you can always disable the AI Weather Report by going to Saved locations > User > AI Weather Report and tap on Turn off .



