Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9+ with special Labor Day discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Dr. Google is real! AI tool listens to you cough and determines if you have a certain disease

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google Audio
Dr. Google is real! AI tool listens to you cough and determines if you have a certain disease
Have you ever received a diagnosis from Dr. Google? With an "office" open 24/7 365 days a year, all you need to do is type in your symptoms in the Google search bar and you can get some diagnosis that might or might not apply to your actual condition. That's why, when you speak to a real doctor and explain to him why you think you have a terminal condition, he will probably ask you, "Who did you get this diagnosis from, Dr. Google?"

While Dr. Google is considered a quack, Google itself is working on an AI model called "HeAR" that uses acoustic data and AI to help spot the early signs of certain diseases. One of the diseases that can be spotted early using this process is tuberculous. With most "killer" diseases, the key to survival is the speed of the diagnosis. And this is more than just some hope for the future. A respiratory healthcare company in India uses HeAR now to improve its own bioacoustic AI models.

Video Thumbnail


HeAR is short for Health Acoustic Representations which is a tool that researchers can use to build AI models that, as Google says, "listen to human sounds and flag early signs of disease." Google trained HeAR using 300 million pieces of audio data and 100 million, or a third of them, were coughing sounds. In a new high-tech version of "turn to the right and cough," a Doctor (perhaps even Dr. Google) could ask you to cough and, using AI, diagnose you based on AI analysis of the cough.

These days, Dr. Google is known only for self-diagnosing&amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp; concerned individuals. | Image credit-PhonbeArena - Dr. Google is real! AI tool listens to you cough and determines if you have a certain disease
These days, Dr. Google is known only for self-diagnosing   concerned individuals. | Image credit-PhonbeArena

According to Google, HeAR, with less training data than other AI models, outperforms its rivals. And what makes this all very exciting is that this technology can fit inside a mobile phone. The potential here is enormous. Imagine taking a smartphone into a remote area that is far away from a hospital and health care and being able to perform screening tests using a smartphone microphone instead of an expensive imaging machine like an X-ray, CT scan, or MRI.

Google has teamed with India's Salcit Technologies, a respiratory healthcare company that has its own AI bioacoustic model called Swaasa. The latter uses coughing sounds to help determine the condition of patient's lungs. Salcit is also using the sounds of patients coughing to improve Swaasa's early detection of tuberculous.

Getting Doctors to believe that they can diagnose patients by using technology like HeAR is going to be a problem. But it surely helps when a recognized organization with a great reputation such as the United Nations's StopTB Partnership supports HeAR. Eventually, you might find yourself really getting diagnosed and cured by Dr. Google.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]

Latest News

Source that leaked iPhone 15’s titanium color gives us a sneak peak of iPhone 16’s bronze
Source that leaked iPhone 15’s titanium color gives us a sneak peak of iPhone 16’s bronze
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is back in stock for pre-orders, but you'll need to be patient
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is back in stock for pre-orders, but you'll need to be patient
The OnePlus 13 is rumored to be launching sooner than we thought
The OnePlus 13 is rumored to be launching sooner than we thought
Live Nest Cam streaming on Pixel Watch 3 will eventually be available to other Wear OS watches
Live Nest Cam streaming on Pixel Watch 3 will eventually be available to other Wear OS watches
Google Tasks will soon add a quick rescheduling option to Android notifications
Google Tasks will soon add a quick rescheduling option to Android notifications
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless