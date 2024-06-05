Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Netlfix reveals a bunch of new games coming to its subscription service

We’ve been writing about this multiple times in the past, but the large majority of Netflix users still don’t know that they have access to a pretty healthy library of mobile games.

Many probably don’t care and are only interested in watching their favorite TV series and movies, or they simply don’t play games on their phones. Either way, Netflix seems to be pretty persistent and hopes to keep subscribers engaged with its platform beyond just watching TV shows.

Earlier today, Netflix announced 14 new titles coming soon to its library of mobile games. Some of the games are set in already established franchises like Emily in Paris or The Dragon Prince: Xadia.

Here is the full list of mobile games that Netflix subscribers will soon be able to play for free on their phones:

  • Netflix Stories: Perfect Match – June 6
  • The Case of the Golden Idol – June 11
  • Hearts – June 18
  • Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit – June 25
  • Too Hot to Handle 3 – July 23
  • The Dragon Prince: Xadia – July 30
  • Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure – Summer 2024

Video Thumbnail


The rest of the games coming to Netflix don’t have a release date nor an ETA, but here they are in case you plan on checking them out:

  • Don’t Starve Together
  • Harmonium: The Musical
  • Lab Rat
  • Netflix Stories: Emily in Paris
  • Netflix Stories: Selling Sunset
  • Rotwood
  • Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game

All the mobile games Netflix adds to its library are exclusively available to its members, and you need to be subscribed to be able to play them.
