NBA 2K24: MyTEAM goes live worldwide on iOS and Android
One of the most popular franchises in the gaming industry, 2K’s NBA is getting another mobile installment, just like every other year. NBA 2K24: MyTEAM is a free-to-download mobile game that provides sports fans with the same card-collecting experience that they know and love.

Just like in the previous games, players can assemble their dream lineup of NBA players, take to the court in either single or multiplayer modes, earn XP, collect rewards, and complete in Season agendas.

All progress can be synced between mobile devices and PlayStation or Xbox consoles, 2K confirmed. It’s also important to mention that NBA 2K24: MyTEAM introduces a new Salary Cap mode, alongside already known modes like Triple Threat, Domination, Clutch Time, and Unlimited.

According to 2K, the new NBA 2K24: MyTEAM game features stunning graphics, as well as the ability to customize control settings for mobile and the option to connect a PlayStation DualSense controller, Xbox wireless controller, or another controller for a more immersive gameplay experience.

Developed by Visual Concepts, NBA 2K24: MyTEAM is now available worldwide on iOS and Android devices via the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

