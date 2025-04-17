Motorola’s latest budget phone could rival the Edge series in more ways than one

50 MP main camera with Sony Lytia sensor and OIS

Flat screen with slim side bezels

Rear material: felt-textile blend (purple) or faux leather (blue)

Dolby Atmos audio

8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

Expected price: €330 in Europe

There’s no launch date just yet, and availability outside of Europe remains unclear. It’s worth noting that the Moto G85 was never officially released in the U.S., which could mean the G86 is also skipping the American market.If that’s the case, it would be a bit disappointing. The G86 looks like a phone that stands out from the crowd, not just because of the textures, but also because of how it borrows premium design cues. For a budget-friendly phone, it could end up feeling a lot more upscale than expected — assuming it ever gets a global release.