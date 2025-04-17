Motorola’s latest budget phone could rival the Edge series in more ways than one

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Motorola
Leaked render of the Moto G86
Motorola might be giving its mid-range lineup a surprising makeover. The first leaked renders of the Moto G86 have surfaced online, and the phone looks a lot more like something from the Edge series than a typical budget G-series device. If the leak is accurate, Motorola could be trying to unify its design language across price tiers, giving the G86 some of the more premium aesthetics usually reserved for higher-end models.

The images shared show the Moto G86 in two different color options: purple and dark blue. The purple version features an unusual mix of felt and textile for the back panel, while the blue one goes with a more familiar faux leather texture. It’s definitely a different direction for Motorola, especially in the G-series, which typically uses plastic backs with glossy or matte finishes.

The phone also has a flat screen with slim bezels on the sides, though the top and bottom bezels are slightly thicker. Around the back, there’s a 50 MP main camera that uses a Sony Lytia sensor and has optical image stabilization. While not much is known about the rest of the camera setup, Lytia sensors are considered solid performers, often aimed at mid-to-high-end smartphones. Dolby Atmos support is also confirmed, pointing to some attention being paid to audio quality.

The Moto G86 is taking some design cues from the Edge series. | Images credit — NieuweMobiel.NL

Here’s what the leak reveals so far:

  • 50 MP main camera with Sony Lytia sensor and OIS
  • Flat screen with slim side bezels
  • Rear material: felt-textile blend (purple) or faux leather (blue)
  • Dolby Atmos audio
  • 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage
  • Expected price: €330 in Europe

There’s no launch date just yet, and availability outside of Europe remains unclear. It’s worth noting that the Moto G85 was never officially released in the U.S., which could mean the G86 is also skipping the American market.

If that’s the case, it would be a bit disappointing. The G86 looks like a phone that stands out from the crowd, not just because of the textures, but also because of how it borrows premium design cues. For a budget-friendly phone, it could end up feeling a lot more upscale than expected — assuming it ever gets a global release.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
