Motorola brings true wireless charging closer to reality





Motorola’s attempt at over-the-air charging

When will true wireless charging become accessible?

Motorola has not given any other substantial information on the next-gen true wireless charger as of yet, which leaves some questions hanging in the air. For example, how much electricity will the charger use up? The current wireless chargers that we are all familiar with use quite a bit more than the conventional wired options. There is also no clearly stated wattage or maximum speed for charging a whole phone battery.



Until this product becomes available for mass production, there will always be unanswered questions. For the time being, I’m just excited about the possibilities hinted at by this glimpse in the future.